Exposed: The Time Raila Was A god To mt Kenya Mafia – Prof Wa Thiong’o

Hate him, Love him, he is an enigma.
THIS MAN ODINGA ,HE DID IT. HE WILL…
~Ngug’i wa Thing’o.
Raila had refused to eat.He was on hunger strike. .He grew thin and pale.His right palm had gone dark,the arm had pimples and boils as well. His left arm was twisted already. He was receiving extraordinary punishment. He stood for his words. Dictators had to go.
I had been initially jailed for a year by the Kenyatta’s regime. For criticising the government acts on my book,, “l will marry when I want”.I had set up a revolutionary theatre ,this provoked the dictatorial regime.
Odingas’s was involving. Seven years already in jail. He stood firm. Kenya needed a fresh air. He was willing to pay the price.I felt touched by his story. When I came to see him, he was denied a chance to talk to me. However he wisely did it in a writing. “Tell lda to ask the doctor to prescribe me these drugs, am slowly dying “.
Soon his mother died.His other relatives including his aunt followed. He would never be allowed to attend any of the burrials. It was painful.
He remained in detention without trial. The government would not allow it. Soon he was transfred to Kamiti maximum prison. He was taken the torture corner. The isolation block. The detention camp. A prison within a prison. Here he was daily served with half cooked ugali with vegetable water with a few limp leaves floating around. And for the first time in two weeks, he was served with food.
The blows to his head dazed him.He fell on the floor and lay there. Rono,a GSU officer, jumped from his head to his genitals.His left leg twisted and confirmed broken. He was either going to speak or become a dead meat. He waited for the end, but it did not come. But still Odinga refused to give in.
He was dramatically detained .All these time without trial. In February 1988, he was dramatically released by president Moi.
When he was released from detention. Raila refused to go home. He felt insecure. They could still be coming for him. He came straight to my home.
He asked me to join him in quietly engaging in activities that was designed to educate and mobilize the people towards bringing the necessary changes in the society. Not through violence but through the popular mass action.
It’s through this that we achieved a multy party state, jubiliations and celebrations went through the entire country.
Stop.Stand up. Keep calm..He is back.. Odinga is back..
~NGUG’I WA THIONG’O
Comments
Majiwa says
A True Nationalist
res says
Ask the Kikuyu, their sons underwent worse atrocities from colonial rule to date. They have too many heroes to remember one Raila Odinga.
Anonymous says
Kikuyus were fighting for their land, not independent. The Luos were the ones who fought for independence and gave it to Kenyatta in a silvery plate . Never will you trust to be a guest of a crocodile, it will turn around and eat you even if you just saved it from fishermen trapped net.
Lennard says
Sadly, that is the painful truth .Arap RiftValley, your turn to be devoured by the CROC is coming. Very soon.
Anonymous says
If Kikuyus suffered atrocities from the colonialists, how comes they have held presidency in Kenya 3 times and never honored the people who died like Dedan Kimathi; never honored their families or reward them. This is a height of hypocracy and greed.
Anonymous says
the so called res pls stop it, because you do not know what you are say. May GOD forgive you.
Anonymous says
What is the need for voting if our votes are not counted! It is meaningless to vote. Even if you waste your time lining up in the cold, rain, sun, it wouldn’t make a difference. Ask The Kambas, they were told to their faces that even if they don’t vote for Uthamaki, they will win anyway! And surely they did. Kenya will have to face the reality of hardship and perseverance in order to make electoral changes and combat electoral fraud . It is shameful that the elites who perpetuate it will watch on the sidelines from the t.v. in other countries
Kipyegon says
Luos were collaborators, kalenjin, meru and kyuks fought the white man