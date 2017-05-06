RAILA ODINGA THE MASTER OF POLITICAL REINVENTION

By Jackson Omondi

And there he was, flanked by a coterie of his coalition partners, addressing the nation after the Mutunga-led court made a mockery of the country’s supreme court jurisprudence. The dejection and sheer disgust was palpable as the PM delivered a somber speech that essentially pulled down the curtain on Decision 2013.

What next? Many people wondered as more and more folks pulled hair trying to figure out what a fresh out-of-office leader would do with his life. The opposition leaders in the twin legislative chambers were, for the first time, trying to navigate the tricky waters without their captains.

How was he going to be relevant outside looking in? As the mortals pondered these questions, the Enigma was clandestinely laying down the groundwork for a return like no other!

If the 2007 juggernaut was one for the ages, then the 2017 matrix is the political elixir! That Raila the outsider managed to put together another Pentagon that this time, includes the third horse of 2007 speaks volumes. How one man seems to always come up with ways to give the incumbency chronic headaches is a political case study.

As I type away, Raila has managed to put together a political coalition that has thrown Jubilee’s gameplan to the dustbin. They were counting on schisms to emerge within NASA and when that didn’t pan out, they are now desperately fighting court orders in order to create avenues for vote manipulation reminiscent of the Kibaki-2007 kindergarten style number-fudging.

In other words, despite all the name-calling, state intimidation, juvenile tantrums and a gazillion fits of pique by the President, Raila has cornered Jubilee.

How many politicians can claim that they have been formidable contenders for the Presidency for three straight elections? Better yet, how many folks can rightfully say that they have been the single most important ‘issue’ on the menu for status quo agitators?

Heck, Jubilee has been focused on one issue: RAILA. In fact, their presidential rollout today had Raila as the Most Valuable Player! That goes to show just how the enigma’s reinvention is legendary.

Right after the Mutunga ruling, those close to the Enigma were overheard telling the PM, at his lowest moment, that they were sorry about the turn of events. To which the Enigma presciently quipped: ” don’t feel sorry for me, feel sorry for Kenya.”

And boy was he right?