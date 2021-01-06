RAILA ODINGA IS THE BEST CHOICE FOR PRESIDENT 2022- Babu Owino cries out loud

By Babu Owino

At the turn of the new year, I made a heartfelt case for the continuation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s instrumental leadership beyond 2022 in the office of Prime Minister. This is something that I believe will be good for our country and I outlined my exhaustive and considered thoughts behind this.

Today, I wish to make my case for the icing on the cake – a Raila Odinga Presidency!

My support for H. E Raila Odinga has been steadfast and consistent since as far back as my SONU days. The reasons for my support has been what Raila Odinga represents for this country. His political career has been about good governance, fairness, equity and justice.

I and millions of other Kenyans hold these values close to our hearts. This is because many of us, in our personal lives and together as communities, have been on the receiving end of inequity, injustice and marginalization. These challenges have bedeviled most African countries since independence as they struggled to form mature constitutional republics that can peacefully hand over power from one leader to another through democratic elections. Kenya has been independent for over half a century. We are now ready to go beyond the elections experiment to the governance test. We have struggled with fair elections and peace long enough – it’s now time to shift our national focus to what actually happens once elections are done.

This is why I think there is no better man or woman for 2022 than Raila Odinga. His political maturity knows no equal not just in Kenya but on the continent. He is widely respected as a balanced and just leader with a genuine concern for the common man. This is why the African Union saw fit to appoint him as High Representative for Infrastructure. No other African leader has known such an honor. We as Kenyans should take great pride in this recognition.

There really is no good reason for Kenyans to gamble with their future in 2022. With Raila Odinga, what you see is what you get. We know that he’ll steady the national ship and steer us to economic and social stability.

Kenyans will recall the prosperity and development of the Kibaki years. Recall that H. E Raila Odinga was co – Principal in the Grand Coalition Government. He co – owns the success of that period of our history with Retired President Kibaki. We have weighed him and we have tested him and he has been found worthy.

In light of these considered points, Kenya needs Raila Odinga to make her great again! Let’s follow the beaten path, let’s play it safe, let’s vote Raila Odinga!

Comrade Babu Owino,

MP, Embakasi East.