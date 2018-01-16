BREAKING: Raila Mourns The Death Of Archbishop Silas Owiti



RAILA ODINGA CONDOLENCE TO ARCHBISHOP SILAS OWITI:

Mama Ida and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and founder of the Voice of Salvation and Healing Church archbishop Silas Owiti.

Archbishop Owiti dedicated his life to serving the spiritual and physical needs of our citizens. As head of the Voice of Salvation and Healing, archbishop Owiti became one of the nation’s leading moral lights and voices of reason who also did outstanding work with many communities and through such service, touched the lives of countless Kenyans.

More importantly, archbishop Owiti aligned his Church to the progressive causes and voices in our country. He used his church as a platform to fight for Kenya’s independence from colonialism and to champion justice, equity, justice and democracy after.

We join the archbishop’s family and the church at this moment of prayer and mourning. We encourage her widow, Archbishop Winnie Owiti, to be strong and courageous in guiding the Voice of Salvation and Healing to greater heights.

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga

January 16, 2018.