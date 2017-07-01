HOW Raila NASA Will Combat and VANQUISH Corruption Within Its Ranks

Fighting corruption will start from the top from the presidency to the cabinet. NASA appointed and ‎elected members shall abide by a specific code of conduct as spelled out in article 11 of the NASA ‎coalition agreement. The code binds all of them to the following:‎

• They shall not do do business with the government either directly and indirectly

• They shall not tolerate conflict of interest between public and private affairs

• Every one of them will disclose their financial interests on appointments so that they ensure ‎that there is no potential for personal benefit from the policy decisions that they make

• They shall demand of their members and appointees take moral and political responsibility for ‎misconduct, failing which they shall stand DISMISSED

There will be no sacred cows. The NASA coalition will never get away with passing the buck to the ‎EACC or Judiciary

There will be no “Sasa Jameni Munataka Nifanye Nini” anymore! ‎

All non tribalistic Kenyans refuse to be voting robots. Do not be misused. Vote for change. Vote for ‎NASA