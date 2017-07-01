HOW Raila NASA Will Combat and VANQUISH Corruption Within Its Ranks

Fighting corruption will start from the top from the presidency to the cabinet. NASA appointed and elected members shall abide by a specific code of conduct as spelled out in article 11 of the NASA coalition agreement. The code binds all of them to the following:
• They shall not do do business with the government either directly and indirectly
• They shall not tolerate conflict of interest between public and private affairs
• Every one of them will disclose their financial interests on appointments so that they ensure that there is no potential for personal benefit from the policy decisions that they make
• They shall demand of their members and appointees take moral and political responsibility for misconduct, failing which they shall stand DISMISSED
There will be no sacred cows. The NASA coalition will never get away with passing the buck to the EACC or Judiciary
There will be no “Sasa Jameni Munataka Nifanye Nini” anymore!
All non tribalistic Kenyans refuse to be voting robots. Do not be misused. Vote for change. Vote for NASA
Comments
RICHARD KIPTEIGONG says
All Kenyans should vote using brains sio ruto kudanganya sisi na wanamaliza uchumi wetu. Young people and energetic but they have ruined our country completely.Vote NASA jameniiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii if you need change which is inevitable this round.