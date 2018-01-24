Here Is Raila NASA Warning Letter To Nation Media Over Biased Reporting And Fake News

Our Ref: NASA/Adm/003/01/20

23 January, 2018

Mr. Stephen Gitagama

Ag. Chief Executive Officer

Nation Media Group

NAIROBI

Dear

COVERAGE OF NASA BY THE NATION MEDIA GROUP

For some time now, the Newspaper Division of the Nation Media Group has engaged in what is clearly a mission of misinformation about the activities and intentions of the National Super Alliance. The aim appears to be to divide the Coalition and demoralize supporters.

In the space of one week, the Daily Nation has come up with the following headlines:

NASA in Crisis Talks on Raila Oath Plan (January 15, 2018). There was no information to back the claims and no evidence that the meeting was meant deal with a crisis. The Nation Media Group wants the Opposition coalition to run its affairs without holding meetings.

Puzzle of Raila Role Derails Unity Talks (January 16, 2018). In this story, the Daily Nation claimed that there are intentions to form a unity government and those intentions are being frustrated by lack of clarity on the roles to assign Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and Hon Kalonzo Musyoka. The paper presents no evidence at all that such intentions exist. It even quotes anonymous diplomats saying unity government has not been on the cards in their push for dialogue. But in its headline, Nation insists on the narrative of unity talks and sharing of positions.

NASA Scrambles to end Split over Raila’s Oath Bid (January 19, 2018). In this story, the Daily Nation claimed that the Coalition’s People’s Assembly meeting in Machakos last Friday was a “make-or break” talk to determine the future of Mr. Odinga’s political ambitions. This despite the fact that the meeting was part of the on-going activities that began last year and continue in the days ahead. Such meetings have happened in Mombasa, Kakamega, Vihiga and Kitui, among other places. The Machakos meeting was clearly not an exception.

Tough Questions over NASA plan to Swear in Raila (January 20, 2018). In this story, the Saturday Nation went all out to create rifts in the Coalitions’ technical team, talking of ODM technocrats versus those from other parties when no such formations exist. NASA strategy talks are often open and flexible. We encourage free exchange of views with no fixed documents being presented to be discussed. The documents the paper is talking about are either fictitious or its own creation for propaganda purposes.

Venue Hitch Hits Raila Oath Plans (January 22, 2018). This story continues the trend of creating doubts about NASA activities and, despite quoting city Hall officials about the venue, makes no effort to get NASA side of the story on the same.

What Happens Next? (January 23, 2018). In this lead story today, the Daily Nation describes Opposition activities as “theatrics” that will have no effect on the country’s politics. The story is clearly an opinion disguised as objective reporting of news.

NASA changes venue of Raila “oath” ceremony (January 23, 2018). In this story, Nation claims that NASA has changed the venue of its swearing in but names no new venue and quotes nobody. The aim is to create confusion and plant doubts among NASA supporters.

These reports, all in January alone, clearly point to a pattern, and a deliberate one at that, by Nation Media Group against NASA. Nation Newspapers is either being used to do the work of NASA’s opponents or has deliberately assigned itself the task of fighting the Opposition.

Either way, NASA reserves the right to fight back.

By this letter, we are putting the Nation Media Group on notice that if this trend does not stop immediately, NASA will have no option but to call on its supporters to take the company as an impediment to the realization of electoral justice, police reforms, independence of the Judiciary and strengthening of Devolutions, among other issues NASA holds dear. NASA will then have no option but to call on supporters to boycott the company and all its products.

Yours

Dennis Onyango

Director of Communications

CC: Mr. Tom Mshindi

Editor-In-Chief

Nation Media Group