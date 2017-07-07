Raila NASA WARNED Not To Repeat 2013 Mistakes in Selecting Party Polling Agents in Jubilee Strongholds

By Philemon Kipkoech Kandie.

Have you ever wondered why Jubilee seems unconcerned with Meru and Tharaka Nithi even as NASA supposedly makes inroads?

You need not to look far. Infiltrated agents – Isaiah Kindiki, the brother to Kithure, he of the sky team is apparently our coordinator in the region.

Let me take you back to 2013. Raila got a paltry 10% in Kalenjin counties in 2013 which is impractical given the number of Kisiis in Bomet County (Sotik, chepilat et al are have a significant Kisii population), Luos in Kericho county and Luyhas in Uasin Gishu county, now factor in the Kalenjins who refused to be swept by the Mau and ICC propaganda. 10% is impractical. Proof? Ballot papers marked Raila were found in Sosiani river, UG in 2013 and hurriedly gotten rid of. what I’m trying to say is, the votes that Raila will get in R. valley, Central and Upper Eastern if not well guarded will most likely be gotten rid of because of the poorly chosen party agents.

Ghana – One of the critical success factors for NPP’s win was their systematic identification, selection, training and equipping of reliable party agents months to the election – We only have 30 days to elections, has the process of choosing party agents even began?

What is the criterion upon which these party agents will be chosen? When will they be trained? How will their loyalty be assessed? What gadgets will they be equipped with?

NASA is headed into a war without Scutum, hoping against hope our opponents, who are known to play dirty will come at us with soft fists. You don’t face Aries without an aspis!