Raila NASA Supreme Court Date With The gods !

By Donald Kipkorir
Supreme Court Date With The gods!
Four things that belong to a Judge:
To hear courteously; to answer wisely;
To Consider soberly; and to decide impartially.
Socrates 399-469 BC
Baba has chosen to go to Supreme Court. Supreme Court has two alternatives only: re-affirm or invalidate the election of Uhuru Kenyatta. In arriving at this decision, the Supreme Court has two paths.
On one path, it can follow the footsteps of the Supreme Court under Dr. Willy Mutunga and be guided by the jurisprudence of Nigeria and Ugandan Courts, and like a witch make its decision in the night. I don’t know which self-respecting lawyer will use Nigerian and Ugandan decisions as stare decisis on Presidential Elections! The results for Presidential Elections in Uganda and Nigeria are known well in advance by the President, the Electoral Commission and the Deep State! There, Elections are a choreographed dance to launder money!
Or it can take the high road, and follow the Supreme Court of United States. In the US, the Supreme Court proudly makes its decision when the sun is up! We all know the US Supreme Court during the reigns of the great Chief Justices John Marshall and Earl Warren. Under Marshall, the Court decided Marbury vs Madison that forever laid the independence and exclusive jurisdiction of the Judiciary. Under Warren, the Court decided Brown vs Board of Education that forever officially ended racial segregation.
Our Supreme Court under CJ David Maraga can choose to be night-runners and give us a decision we will never use anywhere; or stand in the public square when the sun is up and give us a decision that binds our Nation-States of Kenya forever. Lightning doesn’t strike twice the same spot.
Donald
ni mimi says
THE RED ALERT!!!
Hi Owiti Owayo.
Kindly hide my identity. It is important that you do so because the information I’m about to share with you is grossly sensitive.
I’m an IEBC official in the department of ICT. I’m amongst those officials who were directly charged with ensuring that results transmitted from various polling stations, were not changed by whichever means possible.
Days before the general elections, immediately after the mysterious disappearance and ultimate demise of Msando, my colleagues and I were ordered to go on a compulsory leave on unclear grounds. We were to be replaced by another group which we were not told. We dared not question the rationale behind this abrupt move. We chose to remain quiet and submissive to our bosses. However, one of my colleagues whom we were working with, told me through a phone call, that [he] read mischief in the whole circus.
What I want to reiterate here is that the IEBC courtesy of C. Msando, did a magnificent job in ensuring that the ICT part of the elections, worked smoothly and remained watertight,such that nobody could manipulate it. Just like other patriotic citizens, I queued in an attempt to exercise my democratic right. This was to be my 3rd time voting. For the first time, I knew my vote was going to count and be respected.
I got so meticulously glued on my screen. The results were streaming in, though at a worrying trend. There was an anomaly with whole information captured on the screen. Something was conspicuously erroneous. Most Kenyans could not detect, unless you were part of our team. In fact, I remember my colleague also on [leave] inquiring from me whether I had detected the anomaly. The arrangement of the presidential elements on the screen was absolutely different from what we had designed.
The arrangement was supposed to be horizontal, not vertical. Changing of this arrangement was a preserve of the manufacturer and not any IEBC employee.
After the elections, we were instructed to report to work immediately. I did so alongside other colleagues. Surprisingly, what we found at the premise, left all of us in topsy turvy. We were completely in sixes and sevens. A different server had been erected. They were now two. The one whose details were being displayed and the one we left behind
Their streamed results were utterly distinct. The one we left indicates that Raila is on the lead with over 8.5million votes. Of course everyone knows what the other one indicated. We’ve been told to keep mum. But as a patriotic citizen,who participated in this election and who stands for nothing but the truth, I felt it is necessary to let fellow Kenyans know the truth:
THE OFFICIAL IEBC SERVER INDICATES THAT THE FORMER PRIME MINISTER, RAILA ODINGA MET THE CONSTITUTIONAL THRESHOLD TO BE DECLARED THE VICTOR OF THE JUST CONCLUDED PRESIDENTIAL POLL. Please share this widely with fellow Kenyans. May justice prevail.
@OwitiOwayo.
Kananachi says
Shocking! But, do something about it. Otherwise, word of mouth alone cant help.
Anonymous says
Can you offer yourself as a witness in the oncoming legal battle, if yes very good if no then you are no different from the rest of rumour mongers.
Rollings says
baseless lies
Rollings says
wakenya sio ng’ombe vile unafikiria
did you know kiems kits saved voter’s details now you know!
Anonymous says
Server can be changed a million times, You think IT job is a sitting watching a server. Seriously. You need training.
Owiti Owayo says
