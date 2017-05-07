HOW Raila NASA Regime Will Reduce Rent to the Benefit of both Landlords and Tenants, It will be a WIN WIN Situation

RAILA NASA GOVERNMENT AIM TO REDUCE RENT BY USING FOLLOWING SOCIAL ECONOMIC rent by using the following social , economic and legal means :

Via Jane Bogonko

1. Offer Tax Exemption on Rent Income; This benefit will is a direct benefit to the tenants as rent will reduce drastically.

2. The government can reduce tax on essential construction materials, although this is a medium term it will indeed lead to reduced rent as the building industry will expand and this supply will match demand or even be higher than demand and thus reduced rent. On the long term landlords will charge less since they will recover their investments within a short period due to reduced construction costs. This approach will also facilitate job creation, thousands of youth will secure employment opportunities as the construction industry expands.

3. The NASA Raila government can also invest in housing by putting up units in slum and lower middle class areas (Kibra like model ). The government can fund such project via domestic and fireign investors through Private Public Partnership (PPP). The rent charged will be affordable ! This will reduce demand in housing units and the prices will automatically come down through market forces !

4. The South African model of price (Rent) zoning can as well be borrowed ! Kenya does not live in isolation ! World is a global village !

5. The NASA government aim to increase salaries wages paid to Kenyan worker ! Major in the NASA manifesto is to improve house allowance paid to workers especially in urban areas ! and many more !

