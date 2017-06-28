Raila NASA MOURNS The Late Hon Isaiah Cheluget

MOURNING ISAIAH CHELUGET:

Former Provincial Commissioner Mr. Isaiah Cheluget passed on two days ago. I have had occasion to speak at length to members of his family to express solidarity and condolence following his death.

I have also offered my condolences to members of the Kipsigis community which he served as the chairman of the elders group. As chairman of the Kipsigis Council of Elders, Mr. Cheluget provided firm, honest and fair leadership, taking positions that were in line with the wishes of the community. His leadership will be deeply missed.

Mr. Cheluget has been like a father to me, in addition to being a great friend and an advisor on issues ranging from community relations, culture and politics. His death is a personal loss to me.

My prayer is that in his honour, we will continue fighting for the causes he championed in the interest of the community and the country.

I wish to assure Mr. Cheluget’s family and the Kipsigis community of my solidarity with them as we prepare to lay the veteran administrator to rest.

HON RAILA ODINGA;

JUNE 28, 2017.