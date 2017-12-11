Kenya Today

Raila NASA Journey To Canaan Is All About… ..

By David Jesse

Canaan was not about Raila being president.

Canaan was about a more equal society.

Canaan was about a more just society.

Canaan was about independent institutions.

Canaan was about respect and regard for constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Those who understand the Canaan dream beyond its superficiality will still fight to get there, only those who don’t will talk about Bondo.

  1. ……Raila should stop dancing with his supporters emotions…we appriciate his contributions in kenyan fight for democracy….but it is now time for him to retire peacefully…..

