Raila NASA Journey To Canaan Is All About… ..

By David Jesse
Canaan was not about Raila being president.
Canaan was about a more equal society.
Canaan was about a more just society.
Canaan was about independent institutions.
Canaan was about respect and regard for constitutionalism and the rule of law.
Those who understand the Canaan dream beyond its superficiality will still fight to get there, only those who don’t will talk about Bondo.
Comments
Anonymous says
……Raila should stop dancing with his supporters emotions…we appriciate his contributions in kenyan fight for democracy….but it is now time for him to retire peacefully…..
Anonymous says
Madman iin town of caanan….raila odinga
noma says
it is totally impossible to change kenya unless you are the president. you and i know that very well.