Raila NASA INVITES Kenyans to Nakuru for MEGA RALLY On Sunday May 14th

NASA INVITES KENYANS TO NAKURU RALLY:

Nakuru Town will on Sunday, May 14, 2017, host the first public rally of the National Super Alliance (NASA) since the Opposition coalition unveiled its flag bearer.His Earthquakeness Raila Odinga, the coalition’s flag bearer, will lead the team of all the NASA Pentagon members-Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, Sen. Moses Wetangula, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and H.E. Gov. Isaac Ruto– to the rally which is scheduled to kick off at midday at the Afraha Grounds, outside the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru Town. Mr. Odinga arrives in the country tomorrow after a week in Israel.

NASA takes the Sunday rally as a major event and a game changer in the elections scheduled for August. The Afraha rally will herald a wind of change that will shape the race all the way to August.

The rally will herald a loss of grip on the Rift Valley by Jubilee and dispel the illusion and notion created so far that Rift Valley is impenetrably Jubilee.

The NASA leaders have extended invitation to residents of all political persuasions to attend the meeting that will give a new direction for the country.

“The notion that Rift Valley voters are in the pockets of Jubilee leaders and that everyone else is an outsider and intruder ends on Sunday,” Mr. Odinga declared earlier Friday.

DENNIS ONYANGO

MAY 12, 2017.