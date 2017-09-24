If Raila NASA Can’t Fix Messaging Then Kenyans Should Forget Cannan, Uhuruto Are Lethal When Wounded and Threatened

By M Kiama
Jubilee are lethal when wounded and threatened…
Remember ICC. Despite the odds they just went at it with everything from criminality to death and disappearances of witnesses, lies, propaganda to threats and just wore everyone down and won.
Right now, Jubilee is putting NASA on their defence yet it’s clear they compromised IEBC… and so far they’re winning the propaganda war… they own the media and they are disciplined in messaging. They all focus on one agenda item and hammers it to Kenyans wherever accross the country be it Uhuru addressing tribal delegations at Statehouse, DP Ruto on the Campaign trail, Moses Kuria in his Gathundu backyard or Irungu Kangata, Mike Sonko, Murkomen, Ichungwa, Daule etc at their strongholds or just their surrogates whenever wherever.
Raila is responding to their propaganda. He owns no media. To be here he has to pay his opponents media stations. NASA team is not disciplined in messaging, only Raila and his co principals are talking one language the rest of the team and surrogates are all over with different messages.
Example of Uhuru fake numbers
Uhuru’s fake numbers announced by IEBC was something that NASA should have invested time and energy to discredit to making Kenyans know the truth that the numbers were indeed fake. Why did NASA fail to explain to explain to the world the exact numbers captured by KIEMS kit in the IEBC server? I mean the 8.4M.
How difficult is it for the secretariat to hire qualified and competent communications expert? Why for example hire a 44 year old former sports reporter/anchor to head new media? A person who could not even tweet from his own genuine account? Why is it so hard for NASA to prepare a weekly briefing to all MPs/senators and NASA opinion shapers highlighting what points to focus when they are out there engaging the public?
On the other hand Jubilee are always, repeating same lies some of which are now ‘biblical’ truths and famous for that matter like ‘John 3:16’
NASA is reacting to them not being the proactive ones…
NASA is losing ground despite have points and reasons. Kenyans are slowly getting brainwashed and that will make it difficult for Raila/NASA moving forward.
The easiest time to lose ground is when you’ve just celebrated your victory…
Kipyegon says
Mungu ni yulyyule na wakenya ni walewale…. Hypocrites like NASA cannot rule this country
Anonymous says
You yap like a child born after 1994,,
Ballot Bandits says
Kenyans are wise to differentiate between truth and propaganda! How are they winning propaganda war; using ICC playbook ain’t gonna work anymore. Last time they were campaigning against being locked in imperialist
ICC prison abroad! This time around, it is the Kenyans who are tired of being in poverty prison of Uhuru’s government. I doubt if Many Kenyans are better off than they were 5 years ago to give them 5 more years. Threatening Supreme Court Judges is not going to help them, neither do changing the constitution the way GEMA did to block Moi from power will help them either. Trying to silence and blackmail The Supreme Court Judges after the election verdict is the worst mistake Uhuruto made. Bribing Western powers with overpriced highway contract to assuage them is not the solution. They already contravened the law by awarding non competing tenders. Suddenly they know America, whom they called imperialist and The Devil 4 years ago! They want Orengo & Mudavadi to reveal their source of knowing the theft at the servers. Once it is revealed, they will do a better job of covering their tracks after stealing the election once more. Jubilee is enslaving Kenyans into debts which their children and grand children will have to bear. Let Kenyan decide and vote wisely without theft; if not, then, I see people landing behind bars in Hague for real this time around.
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
Baba Guka is cursed, message has been very clear, if he thinks the UhuruTO is temporarily, Ajaribu!!!!
Wakora 4_Supreme Court says
DP Ruto should ensure Wakora 4 must go roadmap 2029 & beyong, you must stop the coup plotters Nyayaki_ Treason Charges
. says
Body language watch… uhuruto.. and watch tibim… watch how God chooses the man who the people love. Kenyans are tired … nurses are tired. Teachers are tired… we cannot rely on thugs
FM says
Kipyegon or whatever,your community is jomo kenyatta property for building mount Kenya,he understood that your community has got no capacity to get education to challenge rich posts in the government,a scheme moi partially destroyed because mount Kenya was divided,and when you voted for raila when they were singing that rhythm you stupidly sings now,remember you slaughtered many kikuyus in cold blood in rift valley like animals,because raila was denied victory,infact the truth of the matter is that it is swept under the carpet-they will revisit,Kenyatta is still grooming for a suitor,for the sake of survival now the bondage is still intact,i know the suitor is groomed from western part of Kenya or nyanza.
ken o says
As usual NASA ailing from friends of friends syndrom in its core workings is headed to lose
Just wake up please
Jubilee wamejipanga sawa sawa na bado wanapiga msasa pale kuna shida ndogo ndogo
the real Mimi says
ohunye the mob star need not drag kenya into a civil war .why cant he ohunye accept the verdict from the electorate ? busy drinking dirty ram i.e muratina laced with cholera n attacking the judiciary ,scratch scratch hopeless .bozzo leave peacefully or else don’t say we didn’t worn you. the mob must leave or we the lynch mob will have no option but to storm their hide out n destroy everithing on site lynch mob style word up ..
msuba says
Matthew ,5:42-48