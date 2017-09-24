If Raila NASA Can’t Fix Messaging Then Kenyans Should Forget Cannan, Uhuruto Are Lethal When Wounded and Threatened

By M Kiama

Jubilee are lethal when wounded and threatened…

Remember ICC. Despite the odds they just went at it with everything from criminality to death and disappearances of witnesses, lies, propaganda to threats and just wore everyone down and won.

Right now, Jubilee is putting NASA on their defence yet it’s clear they compromised IEBC… and so far they’re winning the propaganda war… they own the media and they are disciplined in messaging. They all focus on one agenda item and hammers it to Kenyans wherever accross the country be it Uhuru addressing tribal delegations at Statehouse, DP Ruto on the Campaign trail, Moses Kuria in his Gathundu backyard or Irungu Kangata, Mike Sonko, Murkomen, Ichungwa, Daule etc at their strongholds or just their surrogates whenever wherever.

Raila is responding to their propaganda. He owns no media. To be here he has to pay his opponents media stations. NASA team is not disciplined in messaging, only Raila and his co principals are talking one language the rest of the team and surrogates are all over with different messages.



Example of Uhuru fake numbers

Uhuru’s fake numbers announced by IEBC was something that NASA should have invested time and energy to discredit to making Kenyans know the truth that the numbers were indeed fake. Why did NASA fail to explain to explain to the world the exact numbers captured by KIEMS kit in the IEBC server? I mean the 8.4M.

How difficult is it for the secretariat to hire qualified and competent communications expert? Why for example hire a 44 year old former sports reporter/anchor to head new media? A person who could not even tweet from his own genuine account? Why is it so hard for NASA to prepare a weekly briefing to all MPs/senators and NASA opinion shapers highlighting what points to focus when they are out there engaging the public?

On the other hand Jubilee are always, repeating same lies some of which are now ‘biblical’ truths and famous for that matter like ‘John 3:16’

NASA is reacting to them not being the proactive ones…

NASA is losing ground despite have points and reasons. Kenyans are slowly getting brainwashed and that will make it difficult for Raila/NASA moving forward.

The easiest time to lose ground is when you’ve just celebrated your victory…