Raila’s message to the Kalenjin nation; we know who has killed farming in Rift Valley

RAILA ODINGA INTERVIEW with Kalenjin radio stations
1. I have no problem with Uhuru’s offshore account, if he can account for it then that’s fine and that’s what we want.
2. I have no any property or any offshore account, all my accounts and properties are in Kenya.
3. Mau issue was a cabinet decision, I was just an implementor. Ruto and his team used it and incited the kalenjin community against me.
4. I am not going to work with Ruto comes 2022 because he is already running and he has declared his bid for presidency.
5. Waiting for the Kalenjin community to give me someone I can work with, but I’m still the Arap Mibei you used to know.
6. Whoever advised Ruto to use the word Hustler misadvised him, Hustler ‘ni mtu mkorofi, mwizi na mtu mwenye anatumia njia za mikato’
7. Corruption is killing the country, one person cannot purport to be a hustler while he has many helicopters, giving money left right and centre… It is wrong.
8. I am yet to declare my presidency bid, for now I want to unite the country through ‘Azimio La Umoja’
9. The SGR amount was overpriced because of corruption, our initial plan with Kibaki was cheaper and cost effective.
10. I am not looking forward to any endorsement, the people of Kenya know well who to elect.
