Breaking: Raila is The Law!, IEBC Confirms No Election on 17th, Moved to 26th October.

By Hon Jim B

Peoples’ PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA: No election will take place on 17th October. The changes we need at IEBC needs time.

UHURU KENYATTA (caretaker): Election must take place on 17th October. I’m the president. Wajaribu ndio waone kuna Rais amekalia kiti.

IEBC (today): We’ve moved elections scheduled on 17th October to 26th Oct, 2017.

Uhuru ni mtu hodari sana

  1. Wakenya wenzangu let’s put tribalism aside. 100% of all Raila’s claims turn out to be a true fact.

    Open your eyes huyu jamaa is already anointed.

    Don’t be too much tribal its the will of God and I have full conviction in my heart that Uhuru will never be president again.

    Tuombee Uhuru n.a. watu wake its David’s time so Saul’s time has to end.

    You can’t oppose God’s power. We’re thankful to God in Jesus name .amen.
    Musichoke kuombea kiongozi wa wakenya wote. Amen amen ……

  2. No. I disagree. Raila is just wise and considerate though authoritarian, always means well for the people and the law. This is why all that mud they throw at him sticks not. Love him or hate him, hes a true leader and when you come to your senses you’ll realize he’s got genuine lovers of the country as advisers.

  5. You can’t insult God’s servant as a gorilla. Even a gorilla is a creature of God. Who are you to always dismiss Raila. He’s God chosen my brother.

    Just pray for your tribal eyes to cease

  11. This does not make raila the president, and he is not about to become… Uhuru is the president and he will be president until 2022. The judges bought railas propaganda for unknown reasons but wembe ni uleule… Even if election is taken to next year raila will still lose

  12. Mr.uhuru dont understand law honourable maraga covered him to avoid shame and embarrasment by complicating words that will take public to comprehend so shut up and bear the evil plans that you had.Killing musando soon will spill venom you started by scrutching you buttocks second kuokota makaratasi.

  15. prayers needed or else the wrath of the people is nocking and ull admire the space to breath and I tell u all guys avoid this u should read the mood on the ground Kenyans are ready for anything and we should not take my advice for granted and again read the signs coz tiz not about might.

  17. Baba told the fools…. they said he is a sore loser.even if they fix it at 26th October,no elections until Baba says so. You can take that to the bank. we will not vote until Baba says”mashimo,visiki,miiba na kadhalika zimeng’olewa.

