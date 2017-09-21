Breaking: Raila is The Law!, IEBC Confirms No Election on 17th, Moved to 26th October.

By Hon Jim B
Peoples’ PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA: No election will take place on 17th October. The changes we need at IEBC needs time.
UHURU KENYATTA (caretaker): Election must take place on 17th October. I’m the president. Wajaribu ndio waone kuna Rais amekalia kiti.
IEBC (today): We’ve moved elections scheduled on 17th October to 26th Oct, 2017.
Uhuru ni mtu hodari sana
nyakundi says
Wakenya wenzangu let’s put tribalism aside. 100% of all Raila’s claims turn out to be a true fact.
Open your eyes huyu jamaa is already anointed.
Don’t be too much tribal its the will of God and I have full conviction in my heart that Uhuru will never be president again.
Tuombee Uhuru n.a. watu wake its David’s time so Saul’s time has to end.
You can’t oppose God’s power. We’re thankful to God in Jesus name .amen.
Musichoke kuombea kiongozi wa wakenya wote. Amen amen ……
Mkenyamkenya says
No. I disagree. Raila is just wise and considerate though authoritarian, always means well for the people and the law. This is why all that mud they throw at him sticks not. Love him or hate him, hes a true leader and when you come to your senses you’ll realize he’s got genuine lovers of the country as advisers.
Kananachi says
ukweli kabisa. Well said!
kambu .com says
Jubilee needs to that the journey to Canaan is an stoppable,Babaaaaa, NASA hao
ni mimi says
BULLISHIT !! IEBC changed the date due electronics fixing but not because certain gorilla order so
NCIC says
You can’t insult God’s servant as a gorilla. Even a gorilla is a creature of God. Who are you to always dismiss Raila. He’s God chosen my brother.
Just pray for your tribal eyes to cease
Anonymous says
Raila is a great leader who sees ahead of the other politicians,he knows the needs of Wanjiku and all his life he has been fighting for the common man.
jamaa wa kipindupindu says
raila ashapata kibali kwa mungu ya kuongoza kenya hawa wengine waendele kupayuka tuu
Anonymous says
Uhurus arrogance is being tamed by God,Kenya is not for Mt.Kenya mafia,he is far misplaced
mkenyamwenyehasira says
and it means all..if raila insists they’l b no elections b4 his demands r met..its obvious u wont c any election.
Khalwaleist says
The problem with Jubilee and their temporary President is mediocrity,haughtiness and unreasonable tribal zealots.
Kipyegon says
This does not make raila the president, and he is not about to become… Uhuru is the president and he will be president until 2022. The judges bought railas propaganda for unknown reasons but wembe ni uleule… Even if election is taken to next year raila will still lose
Stephano says
Kati ya Mungu na wembe nan mkali ebu ogopa Mungu
maklindi says
Mr.uhuru dont understand law honourable maraga covered him to avoid shame and embarrasment by complicating words that will take public to comprehend so shut up and bear the evil plans that you had.Killing musando soon will spill venom you started by scrutching you buttocks second kuokota makaratasi.
Kipyegon says
Msando was killed by NASA, fake forms were used by NASA as evidence, and maraga was bribed by NASA. NASA are hypocrite but they will never take the throne
Stephano says
Do have a real evidences to show Kenyans important person Msando was killed by NASA
rizo says
we kipyegon ur talking like ur stupid mother can u pliz styl up ! Baboon wewe .Raila z kenya’s president whether u like t or not! A fool wewe
jeff says
prayers needed or else the wrath of the people is nocking and ull admire the space to breath and I tell u all guys avoid this u should read the mood on the ground Kenyans are ready for anything and we should not take my advice for granted and again read the signs coz tiz not about might.
Machix M says
Reason goes with lawfulness. Abuses derive from stupidity.
Anonymous says
Baba told the fools…. they said he is a sore loser.even if they fix it at 26th October,no elections until Baba says so. You can take that to the bank. we will not vote until Baba says”mashimo,visiki,miiba na kadhalika zimeng’olewa.
Ericko sirikal says
Non. Will ever dispute the will of the Kenyan people, congrats Mr.Maraga
Kipyegon says
Maraga has already disputed the will of Kenyans but he will not make it again… Tano tena
Anonymous says
mwizi wa scrapes za reli akiukumiwa kinyonga, nao wezi wa kura itakuwaji?