Breaking: Raila is The Law!, IEBC Confirms No Election on 17th, Moved to 26th October.

By Hon Jim B

Peoples’ PRESIDENT RAILA ODINGA: No election will take place on 17th October. The changes we need at IEBC needs time.

UHURU KENYATTA (caretaker): Election must take place on 17th October. I’m the president. Wajaribu ndio waone kuna Rais amekalia kiti.

IEBC (today): We’ve moved elections scheduled on 17th October to 26th Oct, 2017.

Uhuru ni mtu hodari sana