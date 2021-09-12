Raila is the DE-FACTO Luyha leader: Senator Malala is MISLEADING Musalia Mudavadi to political oblivion, !

Malala had promised Rayila a total blackout in Kakamega, but when the latter made a colourful entry into the town, poor Malala called a presser to save face, only for this attempt to boomerang on him

When he posted the presser on his Facebook page, the whole thing exploded on his face with a barrage of insults burying his sentiments on Rayila supposed neglect of the region

An ANC euphoria in the county is what the senator needs to trounce his opponents in the gurbenatorial elections, as he is the most vigorous of the three seeking the party’s blessings for the position

This explains why he is pushing Mudavadi into presidency even when it is evident that the chances of the ANC supremo winning the seat in this election is very microscopic

He is literally pushing Mudavadi to the abattoir and as the son of Budamba gets slaughtered in the election, he will be romping home in a gurbenatorial victory

Again, for his bid, he may be suffering a fully blown Khalwale syndrome. The latter was widely popular as a senator and he won with a landslide and would’ve easily retained the seat, but gurbenatorial seat became the “mchongoma”, very difficult to ascend or descend

With Panyako’s defection to tangatanga, my good friend Wakili Wabuyabo is home and dry as far as his senatorial bid is concerned. Twill be a walk in the park

The other contestants seeking the ANC ticket for the race are, Savula the Lugari legislator and Mike Osundwa who performed dismally on the party’s ticket in the last elections

ODM has the highest number of aspirants for the seat with Fernandes Baraza starting as a favourite. Others are the present DG Prof Kutima, Laban Atemba and Samuel Omukoko. I know who will “win” the ticket here as others end up in premium tears

Khalwale is alone on the UDA ticket, essentially communicating the party’s unpopularity in the county and Sumba will be Kidion Moi’s man in the race, flying a KANU flag

By Jeome Ogola via FB