Raila is in good health, better than Ruto – doctors confirm after Tanzania incident

Raila’s near-syncopal episode in Dar, TZ can happen to anyone. I recall experiencing it once as a Catholic altar boy at 11, in the midst of a procession. The catechist was so mad coz I had to mess the party.

Raila is even a healthy person to have experienced it at 74. It can happen due to a myriad of reasons from exhaustion(he works too hard), to standing up too fast(next time Jakom should just stand slowly instead of being too swift), to dehydration(all Raila needs is to drink water), to low blood pressure(because he didn’t drink enough water), to neurological reasons to medication side effects(may have had pain and taken pain medications), pain, fear(stage fright remember he was just about to give a trophy, in TZ and not Kenya—- the reasons for these are as many as all of you on facebook…

If I were Raila I wouldn’t sweat about it, but would only check with my doctor for reassurance…because you just never know. but chances are that he or his doctors may never know why he had that episode….. it’s not like malaria that we take a blood test and you know with certainty that its malaria… it is instantaneous and is as a result of what was happening in the body at that particular time…. transient is the word. All of you have felt like falling to the ground but then you don’t fall.. its something like that, “not a biggie”…. don’t get sleepless nights over it… I bet you it happens or will happen to you one of these fine days… if you pay attention.

Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill. Dar or DR Congo is so humid, and Raila should learn the concept of acclimatization, where you hydrate few days before going to a hot and humid environment like Dar or Mombasa. DRC’s President and Raila buddy Félix Tshisekedi experienced it and had to cut short his speech.