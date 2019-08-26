Raila is building Kisumu Port while DP Ruto cartels stole billions meant for Kalenjin dams Arror and Kimwarer

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi

That ‘Tangatanga’ are frothing in the mouth yelling about how Raila has shortchanged us Kisiis, Luhyas and other ODM and NASA communities by taking ‘all the handshake goodies’ to Kisumu in the form of the new Port there is the clearest testimony that our national ‘doctor to patient ratio’ is a monumental joke. We need thousands of psychiatrists folks! How else do you explain folks who stole all the 64 billion they were given to build dams for their people getting jealous of people who spent prudently all 4 billion they were given to build a Port for their people.

When you divide 64 by 4, you realise that the idiots were given 16 Ports worth of OUR hard earned tax shillings, but carted it all away into their private accounts overseas. This ought to anger you, but not as much as their annoying ‘pili pili wasioila yelping’ because in their village tunnel mentality, they imagine that a Port in Kisumu only benefits the Luo. With the Isebania-Kisii-Ahero section of the Cape to Cairo trans Africa Highway nearing completion at the same time that the Kisumu Port project is, the AU High Representative for Infrastructure appears keen on ensuring that we the Abagusii ~ and the rest of Kenya ~ never lack.

Otieno Odero Junior adds: The world is full of idiots but funnily God has strategically put them in such away that you meet one everyday. But our our case is exceptional. Ours grace our TV, ranting about everything and anything.

Mohan Mathew : Those who think Kisumu port is a useless venture, need not use it.

If you are an exporter or importer to / from E. Africa region, receive / send your goods by train or road at several times the expense

If fools never existed we would never have known what wisdom is !



Paul Ambutsi : Kisumu port serves entire region and country at large..they should throw another sensible tantrum