Raila Should STOP Giving One on One TV Interviews, Kenyans Should Reject Uhuru Clinging Onto Presidency via Backdoor

By Anwar Sadat
Personally, I think Jakom has had more than enough one on one media interviews; I don’t think we need more of those.
Let’s not over play ourselves unnecessarily by granting media interviews to every Tom, Dick, and Harry simply because they have a TV camera. I am among those who believe that media interviews should only be given if it’s absolutely necessary. You See Even DP Ruto only appears on TV when its absolutely necessary and ofcourse only on Citizen TV mainly because of his long historical close working relationship with RMS’s Operations Manager Ms Farida Karoney
Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee purposely and deliberately had IEBC interfere with an election they were loosing, thereby robbing Kenyans the opportunity to have leaders of their choice.
In most countries, the crimes committed by IEBC upon the urging of Jubilee are considered treason, punishable by Death. Anyone, who willfully interfere with the sovereign will of the people to elect their leaders, thereby bringing the nation on brink of war must not be treated with kids gloves. Such people deserve public execution.
The fraud that was perpetrated on Kenyans in the form of “Uhuru’s” election was nullified by the SCOK, who ordered an election within 60 days.
All Kenyans know the reasons why the results of the sham elections was invalidated. The SCOK was clear in their Verdict that IEBC willfully, deliberately, and blatantly bungled the 2017 Presidential Elections; and we also know they did that to benefit Uhuru Kenyatta.
At the minimum, IEBC must institute reforms before any elections are held. There should be no discussion about that and Jubilee sending media houses to try and play the “statesman” card on Mr. Odinga should be resisted at all costs.
Uhuru kenyatta is currently contemplating the formation of a commission of inquiry to investigate DCJ and Justice Leneola on basis of rumors and innuendos from Jubilee bloggers. Jubilee is claiming that under the specials commissions act, Uhuru has such powers.
Uhuru will be doing this to push out those Justices that ruled to invalidate the illegality that was his election. Such actions are in violation of the Kenyan constitution as Uhuru has no such powers during Temporary incumbency.
NASA and Raila Odinga must maintain the pressure to ensure those reforms in the IEBC are done. He must continue along the lines of his last press conference that exposed Uhuru Kenyatta for who he is- a Desperate Bloodied and outfoxed dictator who will stop at nothing to maintain power so that him and his family can continue to steal from Kenyans.
Uhuru kenyatta only understands hard tackles and that is what NASA and Raila Odinga must Give Them.
Raila won on 8/8/17 and we will not accept Uhuru to steal the presidency using backdoor; NEVER.
Comments
Lucas chacha says
Hahahaaa. You have realized how embarassing baba is when asked the truth. He will never go near state house unless invited, He is a cursed bustard who will never be president of this great nation. Open your eyes and see for once yawa!!!
Khalwaleist says
I was happy when the session.with citizentv got distorted.There is a risk of our secrets leaking out.
MKENYA WA MUNGU says
Kindly pass this message to RAO to STOP GIVING MEDIA INTERVIEWS TO EVERY TOM DICK AND HARRY. For God’s sake, RAO has enough lieutenants and foot soldiers to do such activities. RAO MUST LEAVE ALL MEDIA CORRESPONDENCE TO incoming PRIME MINISTER Hon. MUDAVADI as the NASA Chief campaign manager to handle. Moreover, we HAVE CRISP EXCELLENT INTELLECTUALS LIKE Dr. Miguna Miguna (Wakili), Kisumu County Speaker Hon. Onyango Oloo, Hon. Junet Mohammed, Hon. John Mdadi, Mr. Tom Sikha, Hon. James Orendo, Hon. Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Hon. Peter Kaluma, Hon. Jared Otieno, Prof. Herman Manyora, George Lule (of Youth Leaders), Ms. Scheaffer Okore, Mr. Anwar Saddat and so on.
Kipyegon says
Raila is the one wanting power through backdoor. Let him be warned that if he continues frustrating elections, Uhuru is an elected president and constitutionally, he will continue being the president legally until an election is done as stipulated in article 142. After the 60 days there shall be no caretaker govt, no nusu mkate, no constitutional crisis, no maraga as president, no room for chaos. Let him go back to sleep and dream another one but not backdoor entry….. Debe lazima, la sivyo, we have a president already