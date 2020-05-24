Raila has FOOT soldiers while DP Ruto got FOOD soldiers

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Whereas Raila has FOOT soldiers, its hard to avoid the conclusion that Ruto has FOOD soldiers.

Hurting, is the fact that they continue donating feathers to Ruto’s wax wings urging him to fly close to the sun!

In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, THREE witches mislead Macbeth by first telling him that MacDuff is on his way to ruin him. Secondly, he is invincible and no child born of a woman would harm him. Thirdly, that he will never be vanquished in any battle until Woods comes to Dunsinane Castle.

So obsessed with this deceitful prophesy that Macbeth believed 1. No man born out of a woman would hurt his ambitions and 2. It would be impossible for Woods to move to his castle.

The rest is history as cocky Macbeth is unceremoniously killed by MacDuff and his head chopped off and thrown away into the rubbish pits.

These FOOD soldiers are no different from the THREE witches.

Ruto needs the wisdom of a bluechip Company CEO, importantly as he licks his bitter wounds inflicted from the Senate beatdown, he needs to oversupply his ears with that song by Martha Mwaipaja “NIFUNDISHE KUNYAMAZA”

Meanwhile communication guru Gordon Opiyo has offered his first hand account of these narrative about numbers vs people with money and an imaginary support based:

By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook

In 1995 I was actively involved in the campaigns of Alego Billionaire, Edwin Yinda. At that time, I was a serious KANU activist and Yinda sponsored a candidate for the West Alego Councilor Seat that fell vacant. Yinda was flowing with real money. We used to go to some room in Uranga and chota 500 Bob notes like one would chota from a river, and distribute the money to guys lining up. 500 Bob was like 5k now.

We convinced our sponsor, Yinda, that we had the numbers and KANU was going to win by over 60%.

But when results came, the Ford Kenya candidate floored our KANU candidate, I think she was called Mary Onyango…

But after the loss, we all gathered to convince our sponsor that “we were still strong on the ground” and even though I later defected from KANU in 1997, Yinda went ahead to pour much more money in the Alego Parliamentary Seat in 1997, and lost badly. Yinda lost 2 times before being told that the secret was in greeting baba. He greeted baba and in 2007 baba lifted his hands in Siaya Stadium, and all the people that insulted him for 15 years fell on the grass and sang his songs.

Moral of the story is this. Kama mtu ako na Pesa mingi kama Njugu, he will always have a bunch of people praising him, and telling him that he is the wisest and unbeatable. Such people only learn after a series of defeats. But as long as pesa iko mingi kama Njugu, there will always be an organized group of eaters who will surround him and convince him that he is unbeatable.