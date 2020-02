Photo: Former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama who was vocal on tribal appointments during Uhuru first term.

By Donald Kipkorir

Before the Handshake, only Kikuyu or Kalenjin stood a chance of being a State Corporation CEO … Somali, Luhya, Kambas, Coastals et al came No. 4 & beyond in the interviews … For those SEVEN YEARS, I never heard the now vocal TangaTanga MPs & Senators call out Tribalism.