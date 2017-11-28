How Raila Duped Blood Thirsty Uhuru Police, Held Memorial For Killed NASA Supporters In Kibra

When they are so silly and predictable, you treat them with a dose of wisdom. Take a look:

NASA made it clear to have a memorial service at Jacaranda grounds. Sonko moved In and splashed human waste in the entire grounds last night. Uhuru sent his soldiers who surrounded the field. Some tribal goons were strategically stationed to whip opposition followers who were to attend the rally. As confusion and running battles ensued at Jacaranda grounds, Kibra grounds were getting prepared. Tents erected. Dias erected. Cross bearing names of those departed were placed. Then the NASA team zoomed off to Kibera grounds where the memorial service/rally was to be held. The rally had from day one been planned to be held at Kibra grounds and not Jacaranda. To announce the rally it’s in Jacaranda, it was tactical. To leave police continue clobering and tear gassing their own tribal followers in their houses and the memorial services goes on uninterrupted in Kibra grounds.

