Raila Drops Bombshell of How Uhuru Regime Administered Vaccinations Aimed At Sterilizaton of Women

THE CATHOLIC CHURCH WAS RIGHT:
TETANUS VACCINATION WAS A TARGETTED MASS STERILIZATION PROGRAMME:
Kenyans will recall that in late 2014 and early 2015, the Catholic Church mounted a strong but lonely campaign against the mass tetanus vaccination in the country and raised concerns about the safety of the vaccine that was being used.
The Church’s position was informed by what had happened in Mexico, Nicaragua and Philippines where the various governments together with WHO/UNICEF had conducted similar campaigns using tetanus toxoid impregnated with beta human chorionic gonadotropin (BhCG) that causes permanent infertility among girls and women. The government of Kenya proceeded with the programme without providing any proof that the Church was wrong.
In recent days some concerned Kenyans have approached us with analysis of samples that were used in this exercise which we proceeded to cross check with other experts.
Today, we can confirm to the country that the Catholic Church was right. Hundreds of thousands of our girls and women aged between 14 and 49 from the fastest growing populations in the country will not have children because of the State sponsored sterilization that was sold to the country as tetanus vaccination.
We have accessed analysis from four highly regarded institutions; agriQ Quest Ltd, the Nairobi Hospital Laboratories, the University of Nairobi and Lancet Kenya.
These results all indicate that the Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine had high contents of beta human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (BhCG) that causes sterility in women.
The government, for some mysterious reason, was hell bent on misleading the country while intentionally sterilizing Kenyan girls and women.
The Catholic Church had the vaccines tested at Lancet, the University of Nairobi and the Nairobi Hospital. The Ministry of Health immediately disputed the results and these institutions appeared to back down from their findings, apparently under pressure from the Government.
The matter was then referred to the parliamentary committee on health which directed that a joint committee be formed bringing together representatives of the Church and the State to test the vaccines.
It is this joint committee that appointed agriQ Quest on 10th December 2014 to conduct the test. The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, apparently keen to circumvent the process in favour of the government, wrote to the Lab asking them to restrict themselves to determining the presence and quantity of beta HCG in each vial.
AgriQ Quest established the presence of BHCG to the tune of <5 mIU/mL or 5 milli-international units per litre. Medical experts say this is an extremely high presence of the substance. Vaccines are never supposed to have this substance at all. We have established that on or around the 5th and 6th January 2015, the testing laboratory persistently called the joint KCCB/MOH committee of experts wanting to present the results but the Ministry of Health showed great resistance. Based on results that are now available to us and which we are sharing with the public, it is clear that the tetanus vaccination is one of the most callous human rights abuses committed against innocent girls and women in Kenya whose only crime was to trust the State. The number of victims is hard to ascertain as at now because the State has remained extremely cagey on the matters and those who participated were never issued with any form of confirmation or certification to that effect. However, back in 2014, the Catholic Church said that at least 500,000 women might not be able to bear children after being injected with contaminated tetanus vaccines. Indeed, test results in our possession indicate that some of the women who got this vaccination have since sought further tests and obtained results indicating that they can never carry a pregnancy unless a process of reversing the effects is initiated. This is a deliberate action on the part of the government. At that time, Bishop Paul Kariuki, who is the chair of the Catholic Health Commission of Kenya, asked whether there was a tetanus crisis in Kenya and why it was not declared. Catholic bishops in Bungoma, which is one of the places the vaccine was used, also opposed the drive and questioned its necessity We have established that a similar programme was to be rolled out in Kenya way back in 1995 but the Minister for Health then the late Hon. Joshua Angatia raised alarm after being briefed by the Catholic Church and it was abandoned, until Jubilee came to the scene. Sterilization without full, free and informed consent is globally is an involuntary, coercive and/or forced practice, and is a violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to health, the right to information, the right to privacy, the right to decide on the number and spacing of children, the right to found a family and the right to be free from discrimination. This is the greatest crime against humanity ever committed against the women of Kenya and the most diabolical attempt at social engineering. No one can tell the worth of a woman’s fertility or sterility. We demand that the government provides a complete list of all those who took part in this vaccination, apologizes to them and explain how it intends to reverse the damage. Upon coming to office, NASA will set up a task force to establish a detailed catalog of the victims. The taskforce recommend appropriate compensation for the victims, assign responsibility and initiate ways of reversing the damage. Medical experts have assured us that the enforced sterility can be reversed if victims show up for emergency interventions. RT. HON RAILA ODINGA. SEPTEMBER 11, 2017.
Comments
Ballot Bandits says
You are talking of apology! All you need to talk about now is class action law suit against the company that manufactured, sold and distributed the vaccine. You need a good attorney from a reputable law firm to start the investigation and action like yesterday. If you need help, call me.
Gambo.
ni mimi says
Even me I was worried y the vaccination because it was not after outbreak.
Uhuru wewe musichana wako alikua vaccinated? No
Kenya wake up. Tuombe mungu Uhuru wanatumaliza
Naima says
Even b4 we were born tetenus vaccine was their!wacheni uongo
Anonymous says
You mean even this, is supposed to get Raila votes? kweli this guy is sick.
noma says
providing jobs and social amenities is prooving to be hard in capitalistic societies. the only tragic option is to eliminate those demanding them. i will not be surprised to see strikes from doctors and nurses.
Anonymous says
picked from the archives!
mwanzia says
propaganda tu coz watu wamekataa kuchanga ! we know u always like creating attention to seek sympathy but im sorry hii haitawork
Kipyegon says
I know of people who were vaccinated and later gave birth
Ballot Bandits says
If what Raila said is true, then this is a malicious scheme against the human rights of those who were affected by this vaccine. We need a thorough investigation and also identification of men and women who were vaccinated from that period up to now. The law suit need to be done in the country of the vaccine manufacturer before they file for bankruptcy pronto.
I don’t know whether to vindicate men from central province whom their women have been complaining that that the bars should be closed at 11:00 PM because Their men are not doing their conjugal rights, therefore, they are becoming endangered species due to low fertility rate. Now, you know it is the vaccine; not men abandoning the nuctarnal job. This is tnot propaganda or knowing those who were vaccinated and gave birth as Kipyegon alleged; this is a human right issue which needs proper investigation. We need not to politicize this issue by protecting the pharmaceutical companies and the distributors of this drug. Many of us are so myopic; they inject politics even where it doesn’t belong ! You continue doing this, you will continue to be guinea pigs like the Tuskegee . Kipyegon, free your mind from political slavery.The weight and magnitude of this issue should galvanize Kenyans as a country. It is not a Luo, Kikuyu or Kalenjin affair, it is a wrong done to Kenyans regardless of tribal origin.
This will be a big pay day for men and women who were denied their human rights of producing children. If you can’t get a lawyer, seek help if we can get a pro bono one.
Moses Kuria says
Aende mbali kwa lake Victoria – from my police cell (my house)
concerned Kenyan says
This man is proving to be sick day in day out. He have no idea about issues facing the nation but picking issues here and there that divide the nation.
Please Raila go back to Bondo and rest. Your productivity days are long gone, your ideas are outdated and won’t work in the current atmosphere.
NASA in general is led by grand parents who are expired good. They blame the Police, the army, the president the Kikuyu for all the problem facing Kenya . But the question is, what have they done fore me and the nation lately.
The NASA and the LUOS should look. at themselves in the mirror and evaluate their leaders. The best example is Kidero ( former GOV of Nairobi) he was pocketing more than Ksh 32 millions daily from Nairobi tax payers . This is not speculations but facts. The last Ksh. 7 millions were discovered by stunched in city hall by the current Gov. Sonko in the last few weeks. Raila and Kidero looted Mumias Sugar factory down to it’s last cent resulting into devastation to the entire community.
Is this the leader we need in today’s Kenya? Please make the call….
mkenyamwenyehasira says
why don’t u go n confirm from the said hospitals instead of exposing ua stupidity here?