Raila’s deputy Joho emerges top on fight against coronavirus, elite governors performing worse

Kisumu County is led by a Professor who never stops planning. He even plans how to plan. West Pokot County is under the firm grip of a paranoid professor. He has to grant you written permission as a CEC before you travel out of the county.

Nandi County is led by a motor-mouth lawyer. His only specialization is plucking out tea plantations of his perceived nemesis. Meru County is led by a lawyer who went to the most coveted institution of higher learning on earth. He can only prepare political merger documents for the cabal.

But Mombasa County is led by Ali Hassan Joho, whose name is now synonymous to being average academically, with the sobriquet, ‘Sultan kiasi masomo’ hanging over his head.

Yet, none of the so called accomplished intellectuals have any concrete measure to cushion their counties from Covid-19, rivaling that of Joho. Simply put it, their education is within the hedges of their heads; and they cannot use it to offer sustainable solutions to public problems, and help their people in times of crises.

Within a period of one week, Hassan Joho has acquired over 21 ventilators, Draeger Evita XL and a low temperature peroxide gas sterilizer for Mombasa Referral Hospital; respiratory support appliances for patients at the advanced stages of the deadly Covid-19, grappling with lungs failure.

Your professor on the other hand decided to install himself as the acting CEC for health in Kisumu to start planning. And he is still planning.

Already, Mombasa County has procured masks to be distributed to people in congested areas such as matatu termini and at the ferry. Mobile thermometers are now in plenty, being used by enlisted public health volunteers for random public tests of temperature.

Your other professor is busy reveling at exchanging body fluids, sending nudes, and calling his carnal empresses Chemanenyu. Yet, there is no concrete action to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in West Pokot.

As of today, 95 trainee nurses have been hired by Mombasa County within the modality of public service paid internship programme, to escalate the medical services provision capacity and subsequent response in tackling Covid-19.

The other loose cannon from Nandi County doesn’t even know what is at stake. But he will be quicker than the first shot straight from dry spell to run his mouth faster than a steam turbine, assigning Joho all manner of derogatory epithets, and inviting him to a public duel on behalf of his master.

The duel of utmost public service is here today but the henchman is nowhere to be seen.

And when police descended on Mombasa people with kicks, blows, and batons at the crossing channel on Friday, Joho was categorical that his people do not need punishment at this, or any other moment. All they need is urgent help.

He even went ahead to lay down mechanisms on how people will access the ferry while maintaining considerable social distance, and to avoid stampede in a bid to escape the dusk curfew timeline. The civility being witnessed there today is unmatched.

Sonko was also doing okay with basic logically solutions for common man’s problems while dismantling cartels until Statehouse decided he’s costing their campaign contributors & “owners of Nairobi” too much damage

We are yet to understand what’s transpiring in Meru under the stewardship of the Harvard-trained lawyer, who unleashed his administration men to whip innocent women at the market whose only mistake was eking out a living.

But wait when Jubilee will be on its full-blast crumbling path; he’ll be at the forefront of forming another political party for Mt. Kenya region, ostensibly to make Mt. Kenya great again.

Kenyans, you’ve seen who will stand for and with you when nature is against you. For the true test of leadership is how well one functions in times of crises and darkest of hours.

The decision is yours.

I stand with the Sultan he deserves to be leader.

If you can’t share this you have a problem.