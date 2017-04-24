HERE is Raila Daughter Rosemary EMOTIONAL MEMO to Kibra Constituents that has Gone VIRAL ONLINE

To: The People Of Kibra Constituency

From: Rosemary Akeyo Odinga

Over the past 30 years I have fallen in love with the people of Kibra. You have walked hand in hand with my family, we have laughed together, and we have mourned together. I must say, the past two years have been the honour of my life getting to engage in the place known as the ‘Heart Beat’ of Kenyan politics, not only as a voter but also as a competitor.

The spirit of the people of Kibra and their passion for justice has always inspired us as a family to champion their interests both in and out of parliament. You can all be proud of your current MP who has championed the cause of justice and empowerment through education.

It is following my doctor’s advice, that for the time being, I will continue serving my community in other capacities and regrettably bow out of the race for Member of Parliament. I would like to thank each and every person that supported my bid and the people of Kibra for opening their hearts and homes to me. I will forever cherish your outpouring love and prayers.

To my sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers of Kibra, we always knew the journey was not and will not be easy. You are known the world over for standing up for what you believe is right, do not let anyone extinguish that flame. Keep going, keep the fire burning and on August 8th 2017, make your voice heard loud and clear and change Kenya for the better.

God bless you all.

Yours always,

Rosemary Akeyo Odinga.