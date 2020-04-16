Raila appearing weak is good, Presidency is not for brave, aggressive, ruthless like Ruto, Miguna, Ndii, Matiangi, Waiguru,Tuju

By Gordon Opiyo

Fact power in Kenya usually goes to those that look weak, those that look like jokers.

In 1963, Jaramogi was the main power behind the KANU machinery. Jomo Kenyatta looked like an old tired fellow, who would be kicked out in a couple of years. The guy who looked weak outfoxed Jaramogi. In 1978, Njonjo and his team fought hard to make Moi President. They knew that he was a weakling. But Moi shocked everyone to end up as the longest serving president Kenya will ever have.

In 2002, Raila signed a deal with Kibaki. The MoU was to make Raila the PM and weakling Coward Kibaki was to become ceremonial president. Things changed, and we all know how it ended.

Between 2013 and 2017, “Drunkard” Uhuru acted as a total weakling. Leaving all powers to Ruto. The word in the streets was that Uhuru was busy drinking, and Ruto running the show…. Well it was just a show from the “Drunkard” kumbe he was scheming when guys thought that he was drinking himself silly.

It appears that the Kenyan Presidency isn’t made for strongmen with bravado like Ruto, Raila and Matiba.

I think it favors weakling characters like Uhuru, the new weak Raila, Mudavadi, Oparanya, Kalonzo, Gideon Moi, Governor Kinyanjui, Kivutha Kibwana,Abdulswammard Nassir, Irungu Kangata, Nderithu Mureithi, Oigara, Eddy Njoroge et al….

Brave, aggressive, ruthless and passionate fellows like Ruto, Matiangi, Governor Joho, Governor Kabogo, Miguna Miguna, Dr David Ndii, Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Raphael Tuju, Moses Wetangula, Aden Duale appear to scare the system