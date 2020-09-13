QUESTIONS: Why Governor Mandago ‘went missing’ as Hon Sudi drama with Police played out in Eldoret

many are asking where is Uasin Gishu governor H E Mandago as Kapseret MP Hon David Sudi played the Kenya Police force in Eldoret? Where is Murkomen? Where is Nixon Korir? Eldoret is just 35 minutes by chopper from Nairobi. It is understandable Senator Murkomen had to keep off for it is known that whatever he says or does is on behave of his master William Ruto. BUT where was Mandago?

Meanwhile here is Jerome Ogola’s analysis of Friday events and what it means to the locals

Friday morning and the tranquillity of Eldoret, the town of my father is interrupted by anti government demos

A convoy of a dozens hooting cars with a huge crowd of people in trail, snakes the streets of the town, also called Sisibo, with Sudi and other politicians ejecting their heads from the sun-roofs

It is an anti government demo, held to protest the arrest and incarceration of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, allegedly over inflammatory utterances he made in his Narok constituency, a few days ago

Demos and Eldoret, hitherto, never appeared in one sentence, because initially “fujo na maandamano” was a domain of that “mganga” from Bondo

The headquarters of maandamano has for long been Kondele. This has for long been the epicentre of political protests but seemingly the baton has been passed to Eldoret

When did the shoe reach the other foot?

Latter, police deployed their might in a failed bid to arrested the Kapseret legislator in his rural home

This reminds me of Orengo Jimmy in the days of a “vuguvugu” christened NCEC aka “muungano wa mageuzi”. the government would deploy a large contingent of police to prevent or arrest one or two people

Again those who have been to Elgon View, where most of these MPs have homes, will tell you that it is an exclusive neighbourhood for people of class. The rich their children, unless directly involved, never participate in “maandamano”

They do not even vote

Just like maandamano of the “mganga”, it is the hoi polloi and their children who hit the streets to eat bullets for billionaire tribal deities

Once “their person” gets that power, using the poor man’s blood, the peasants retrieve to the structures they call home, to concentrate on their poverty, with the mouth saying “tuko kwa serikali” when the guy is too poor and cannot afford even a rope to end his miserable life through tie and die

I am reminded that the peasants of Kiambu are also marching the streets to insulate a matriarch of an oligarchy from drowning in a barrage of insults from her political competitors

Sadly, these hoof eaters have refused to learn!

Who will save the poor man from himself?