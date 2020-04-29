Questions over Coronavirus statistics, are CS Kagwe numbers fake? cooked? fixed?

The COVID19 statistics by government raise certain questions. They appear too consistent to be true. How is it they almost always get 10-20 positives regardless of the sample size?

Besides these numbers do not show any decrease or increase trend as one would expect from real statistics. This means that the statistics are useless for any policy decision.

For instance, what happens after 21 days if we are still reporting the usual cases? On what basis do you end or extend the curfew or movement restrictions?

The government has to get serious with testing and transparency.

After the 21 days the public goodwill to continue with the measures will have been exhausted.

Containment measures must be driven by objectives with clear and measurable outcomes. They can’t be open ended.

The government also needs very clear strategies on economic recovery after the pandemic.

The impact of the containment measures is devastating. Yet the government remains clueless about cushioning of Kenyans.

If proper strategies aren’t put in place the impact of the pandemic will be here for the next decade or more.



By E Njega