The Punguza Mizigo referendum push is dead on arrival, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo has said.

In an interview with NTV’s Sidebar show on Tuesday, Kamotho said that he acknowledges that some of the elements of the proposals are good, but opined that most of them are bad.

The lawyer said that it is unfortunate that the proposals will be rejected as a whole because they are binding.

He noted that the suggestions in the Bill never took into account some of the issues facing Kenyans in general, adding that Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot should have gone an extra mile to make the proposals worth consideration.

“I think that there are certain provisions that are good with the Punguza Mizigo Bill, the problem is that you either take the whole of it or reject it but the ones that are bad are so bad that they cannot be redeemed by the little that is good,” he said.

He also showed his support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ahead of the release of its report. He noted that any proposal that intends to benefit the people in the country is good.

“Anything that enables this country to be calm is a good thing,” he added.