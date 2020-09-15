Proxies of Ruto and Museveni registered with KMC as livestock farmers to win lucrative tender

Councillor Njohi sets the record straight.

1. Ruto strikes unlikely friendship with Museveni. He visits Uganda regularly, launches projects there. Visits Museveni’s home and ranches. Ruto and Museveni become business partners.

2. Ruto comes back to Kenya, grabs land in Taita Taveta, diverts village water to his ranch, recruits a gang of bandits and starts a cattle rustling racket in Laikipia, Samburu and Baringo counties ( Samburu Sen. Lelegwe oversees rustling operations). Another ranch is established in North Eastern Uganda.

3. Ruto is now a herder. The internet is filled with photos of Ruto tending his cows.

4. Government allocates billions to KMC to purchase livestock from registered farmers in order to support them and cushion them from exploitation by private businessmen. Proxies of Ruto and Museveni register with KMC as livestock farmers.

5. Ruto has already established a deep rooted cartel at ministry of agriculture. This cartel has been helping Ruto and his proxies supply maize to NCPB leaving local farmers with nowhere to sell their produce. Ruto wanted to replicate the same with KMC.

6. NIS gathers intel on Ruto’s cattle rustling racket. DCI summons Sen. Lelegwe for questioning. Lelegwe fails to appear before DCI and goes into hiding. A man hunt ensues and Lelegwe is arrested.

7. KMC is tranfered from Ministry of Agriculture to Ministry of defence. Ruto can not cheat the military or sell his cattle to KMC.

Expect Dennis Itumbi to “expose” KMC this week. Dennis Okari and Godin Ogutu might as well have another documentary aired in NTV.

Hizo ng’ombe Ruto azikule yeye mwenyewe.