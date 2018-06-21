Uhuru’s Proposed Housing Development Fund Is A Looting Trap Just Like NSSF, NHIF And Railaways Development Fund

By Empraim Njega via FB

The proposed Housing Development Fund will just be another playing ground for thugs like NSSF, NHIF and Railway Development Fund.

It doesn’t make any sense to create a fund for every conceivable problem. It is not clear why a statutory deduction is necessary in the housing case.

Housing is not a probable occurrence like sickness or a later day financial event like retirement. This is a daily basic need that cannot be resolved by penalising people directly without any direct benefits.