Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated he is for the referendum to review the 10 year old constitution.

By Kiberenge Jnr

Progressive Kenyans who supported the introduction of multiparty and the new constitution 2010 will support BBI. The anti progressive forces now opposing BBI are the same fellows who opposed the introduction of multiparty and the new constitution. But their opposing was totally insignificant and inconsequential. Even their fathers and grandfathers opposed Kenya getting independence.

BBI is meant to revert us back to the original Bomas draft which the anti progressive forces took to Naivasha and altered. We supported any way because most of it was what we wanted. The same anti progressive forces turned around to oppose it even after altering it in Naivasha. They had expected us to oppose.

The initial BBI report was a very progressive document to ensure sustainable peace and security and shared economic prosperity. We have tried the the winner – take – it- all formular which has been disastrous for our country.

We need a constitution that disperses the powers in the presidency to make it less competitive, strengthening Devolution, enhancing the autonomy of the judiciary and constitutional commissions, and improving equality and equity. BBI is the deal. The noises of frogs will not stop this idea. Thank you