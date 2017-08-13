Prime Minister Raila Odinga Speech to the Nation, Moves Mountains, Hills, Deserts, Ocean and the Savannah

By Fred Gori
The kind of speech which would bring tears to my eyes right now. I have a feeling heaven would welcome this speech.
Fellow Kenyans, my colleagues in the struggle, my worthy opponents, ladies and gentlemen
For more than three decades, I have dedicated my life to fighting for a free, just, and democratic Kenya. For my efforts, I was ridiculed, trailed by the security forces, intimidated, harassed, tortured and detained without trial. My family suffered lack, isolation and ridicule. I could not even attend my own mother’s funeral. My health suffered because of being locked in darkened and cold cells without basic amenities.
I thank God for keeping me alive. Some of my compatriots did not live to tell the story.
In the course of this journey, I learnt to become a better human being, my resolve to fight for justice and equity only became stronger and my vision became clearer. Kenya has become a lot better not just because of me, but also because of the great men and women who suffered alongside me and the many Kenyan people who have stood by us to date. I thank you all.
In 1990, we transitioned from a single party dictatorship to multiparty democracy. It was not easy. It took sweat, blood and tears for this dream to come true.
We did not stop there. In 1997, I ran for President for the first time, hoping to bring better governance, social justice and economic prosperity to our nation. I was not successful.
In 2002, the entire opposition rallied behind former President Mwai Kibaki. If you asked me about my best moments of the past twenty years, the day I made the clarion call “Kibaki Tosha” would easily make the top five. That was the best moment for Kenya. We had failed in previous years largely because of opposition disunity but also because the entire electoral system was tilted in favour of the then ruling party, KANU. It was virtually impossible to defeat the KANU leadership without unity in our ranks.
The day Kibaki was declared President was ecstatic for Kenyans. Rightly so. For the first time in fourty years, we had succeeded in removing a dictatorship and replacing it with an inclusive democratic government.
Sadly, we lost it when a few people, driven by greed and having conveniently forgotten why we fought for so long, ganged to frustrate the dreams of Kenyans.
I ran again for President in 2007. You all know what happened and I do not wish to remind you of the painful memories. But suffice it to say a new constitutional dispensation was birthed in the post 2007 debacle.
I ran for the third time in 2013. We did not agree with the results but we accepted the Supreme Court ruling and returned to the drawing board.
2017 marked the fourth time I was running for President. I have some serious grievances with the manner in which the election was managed. We brought these to the attention of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission at different stages during the election. We are not totally satisfied with the way they handled our complaints. The NASA team will, in due course share its report with the relevant institutions and the Kenyan people if only to better our democracy.
Ladies and gentlemen, every time I ran for office, I did not do it to acquire power and wealth for myself or just to prove a point. I had an agenda for Kenya. I wanted to transform this country to be one of the greatest in this part of the world. I did it for the Kenyan people. You have and will always be my priority. I am devastated that during the past few days, police have used brutal force to put down innocent citizens who came out in the streets to express their displeasure, a right guaranteed in the constitution. I say pole to all who have lost loved and those who have suffered injuries. I urge the police to exercise utmost restraint because one day they will be individually held accountable. At the same time, I urge all my supporters and others aggrieved with the outcome to keep the piece, return to work and improve their own lives and those of their communities.
Fellow Kenyans, my colleagues and supporters, I have played my part on the political stage. I have made my contribution. I am particularly excited about devolution and a new constitutional dispensation. And as the Wise Man once said, there is a time for everything. After consulting with my family, my colleagues and Kenyans from across the divide I have made the difficult decision to exit the political stage. Difficult because there is so much still to be done. The bad governance, runaway plunder of our commonwealth and discrimination of some Kenyans in their own country remains a serious problem in spite of us having a progressive constitution in place. I hope Kenyans will rally together around these causes and not allow the country to be destroyed as you watch in silence. Governments by their very nature must be held accountable. That is why we talk of eternal vigilance. If you perpetually sing its praises, it will weaken you and eventually destroy you.
I thank you Kenyan people. I thank the millions who braved adverse weather conditions to cast their votes for me. It was not in vain. I thank my Co-principals for bringing energy into the campaign and for believing in me. Steve, Musalia, Moses and Isaac, you have been wonderful. I am grateful that you stood by me through it all.To the entire supporting team, the secretariat, those who supported us financially and those who prayed for us and wished us well, I am grateful.
I wish you well. God bless you. God bless Kenya.
and lastly I have comes to realizes I was totally loser and cursed never to rule Kenya
nena
Shetani ni yule yule anaiba election kila wakati wanchi wanapo piga kura.
Ukeli wa mambo ni NASA walishinda uchaguzi wa rais ila shetani ndiye ame teuliwa mshindi juu ya uwizi wake.
peleka ukweli wako kotini
Hahahahaa!! Dead
Hopeless statement. RAO is unbowed and wouldn’t be exiting the political stage anytime soon.
Hata ida na junior, wame ni rigi, nyubani mimi number tatu.
mwizi ameiba uchaguzi tena,siku zako naona zimeisha.. tutakutia kidole hivi karibuni.
#ni mimi, mkundu wa nyanyako wewe.
Great Leader,…God Bless Kenya
LET ALL COMMENTATORS IN THIS PLATFORM KNOW THAT RESPECT FOR ELDERS IS A COMMAND FROM GOD.
Leviticus 19:32 Thou shalt rise up before the hoary head, and honour the face of the old man, and fear thy God: I am the LORD.
YOU RISK A TERRIBLE CURSE OVER YOUR GENERATIONS FOR SPEWING OUT ABUSES AGAINST OTHERS ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY. Refrain
FOR THOSE WHO ARE ARROGANTLY HULLING ABUSES HERE, REMEMBER THIS:
Exodus 12:40-41- Now the sojourning of the children of Israel, who dwelt in Egypt, was four hundred and thirty years.
41 And it came to pass at the end of the four hundred and thirty years, even the selfsame day it came to pass, that all the hosts of the LORD went out from the land of Egypt.
IT WILL SURELY COME TO AN END, AND THE PHARAOHS WILL BE SWEPT AWAY BY THE MIGHTY RED SEA. IT WILL BE WEEPING IN THEIR FAMILIES/COMMUNITIES.
THIS GOD DOES NOT SLEEP- to kill an innocent child and you go SCOTT-FREE????
NOT WITH JEHOVAH.
Galatians 6:7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.
REMEMBER PHARAOH’S MAGICIANS??? THE PRINCES IN BAYLON DURING DANIELS TIME???
Daniel 6:1 ¶ It pleased Darius to set over the kingdom an hundred and twenty princes, which should be over the whole kingdom;
Daniel 6:4 Then the presidents and princes sought to find occasion against Daniel concerning the kingdom; but they could find none occasion nor fault; forasmuch as he was faithful, neither was there any error or fault found in him.
Daniel 6:6 ¶ Then these presidents and princes assembled together to the king, and said thus unto him, King Darius, live for ever.
7 All the presidents of the kingdom, the governors, and the princes, the counsellors, and the captains, have consulted together to establish a royal statute, and to make a firm decree, that whosoever shall ask a petition of any God or man for thirty days, save of thee, O king, he shall be cast into the den of lions.
8 Now, O king, establish the decree, and sign the writing, that it be not changed, according to the law of the Medes and Persians, which altereth not.
9 Wherefore king Darius signed the writing and the decree.
10 Now when Daniel knew that the writing was signed, he went into his house; and his windows being open in his chamber toward Jerusalem, he kneeled upon his knees three times a day, and prayed, and gave thanks before his God, as he did aforetime.
Daniel 6:16 Then the king commanded, and they brought Daniel, and cast him into the den of lions. Now the king spake and said unto Daniel, Thy God whom thou servest continually, he will deliver thee.
FRIEND, DO YOU KNOW HOW IT ENDED?
Daniel 6:24 And the king commanded, and they brought those men which had accused Daniel, and they cast them into the den of lions, them, their children, and their wives; and the lions had the mastery of them, and brake all their bones in pieces or ever they came at the bottom of the den.
NOTE THAT BELIEVERS ARE PRAYING IN KENYA, THEY ARE PRAYING PAINFULLY, BITTERLY, AGONIZINGLY. LET CELEBRANTS CONTINUE TO REJOICE WHILE >65% KENYANS ARE CRYING, LAMENTING. While innocent children are being shot.
OH GOD, HEAR THE PRAYING OF YOUR CHILDREN AND SEND DELIVERANCE.
Isaiah 49:25 But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.
wewe peleka propaganda yako kanisa
I. Agree with the statement wr r sad but not yet Jubilee in Every means
may God comfort the heart of baba its so painfully.
Thank you, @Mfuasi.
Its sad when some of us fail to apprecitate the gains made,yet thy enjoy the fruits of freedom,devolution,expanded democracy etc… Baba u made kenya better,we will always remember u and someday honour you among the great. Remember also that only in his home a messiah is without honour bt as days goes by people will.
am quiet..my heart is overwhelmed by sorrow..oh God, increase raila’s lifespan to see his tormenters’ bodies rotting..being infested by maggots in their sick beds.
The lord God is watching. We all know the truth of the election results.. Even those who are writing negatively in this blog. Do self introspection and challenge your heart. Stand by the truth not being partisan or being tribal.
Baba, You brought Kenya from far, we thank you and may God give you life long. I have sheded tears of sorry because your announcement but God has a purpose for everything.
May God Bless you and your Family.
Fare thee well statesman! You have given Kenya your sweat and blood. I pray for your good health and peace of mind. I ask the most high Almighty to bless thee for your contribution to mother-land. You have my admiration and utmost respect. Once a wiseman said “only a fool lean upon his own misundetstanding” (Bob Marley)
Indeed I’m touched with the words spoken by RAILA Amolo …I’m now rithing in pain…surely this Man has struggled much for a common mwananchi…infact its because of him that we can enjoy some rights..like freedom of speech…its very painful when he says he has quite political race..indeed I feel he his not a happy man …I sincerely pray that The Almighty God to strengthen him…give him peace in his heart. And perhaps bless him…its much painful for those who have lost there loved ones because they are executing there rights against the cooked results…I believe God is watching over everyone who was involved in fraud..and I just ask God one thing …that let his will be done towards those individuals…. AMEN
subhanna allah, the speech of ex rt hon Raila Odinga has left many with tears, this man Raila really deserve respect, he has sacrificed for this country, he is the cause of the change we see today like devolved governments, freedom of expression,and so on, he mean good for this country and its people for sure, its high time we accord him of our respect and no abusive words, he is a father of somebody, he is a brother of smbody, he is husband of smbody lets respect him, may the Almighty Allah bless him and his entire family.
ameen.
Ameen inshaAllah
for the director of music. A psalm of david.how long,o lord? will you forget me forever how long will you hide your face from me? How long must i wrestle with my thoughts And every day have sorrow in my heart?How long will my enemy triumph over me? look on me and answer,o Lord my God.Give light my eyes or i will sleep in death.my enemy will rejoice when i fall.but i trust in your unfailing love.my heart rejoices in your salvation.I will sing to the Lord For He has been good to me.(pls 13:1-6)to my hero Raila Amolo Odinga.
May God Bless Hon. Raila Odinga. it’s their time to celebrate, there will be time for them gnashing teeths
not everyone is duped. if God had wanted RAO to win, no machinations would have stopped him. Man looks on the outside but God looks inside. I believe he is our best opposition guru but not president. I just wish he gave the chance to KM or Mudava. Hata hao wangepata shida if he won. look at the dictatorship in ODM. Even other nations know he would have been a disaster.
May God save all
Kenya will remain scuttled n whacked with dictatorship… Raila has been an angel of truth n light to all citizens .Baba watch them out
Well said, may our eyes open to truly see the real enemy. Raila you have done your part which is now history. May the children of those who exalt evil reap the benefits.
“Lord Jehovah, do not grant the lust of the evil man and do not exalt his plot for my head.”
Psalms 140:8
Dear friends, never take revenge. Leave that to the righteous anger of God. For the Scriptures say, “I will take revenge; I will pay them back,” says the LORD Romans 12:19
Raila live long to see this wicked people brought to justice.
Amen
Amin
tuwache tafadhali siasa juu imecha pta kitambo bwna our kenyans
My fellow Kenyans, remember politician comes and go but the government stay constant.when the 2 bull fight grass will be afected we are like grass so no need of abusing somebody no need of fighting, kenya belong to both of us.BUT WE NEED THE CHANGE !.