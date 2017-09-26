PRESS STATEMENT BY NASA: POLICE IS PLANNING CHAOS, Hon Kuria Has Mobilized Mungiki To Harm Opposition Leaders And Supporters

PRESS STATEMENT BY NASA

POLICE IS PLANNIG CHAOS

It has come to our knowledge that Hon Moses Kuria (Gatundu South, MP) chaired a meeting yesterday night with members of the outlawed Mungiki sect from Banana, Ndonyo and surrounding suburbs of Kikuyu Constituency ostensibly to discuss creating chaos during NASA’s peaceful demonstration against the IEBC scheduled for today.

We are reliably informed that this group has been armed with crude weapons, including pangas and are currently being provided with free transport in matatus plying route number 102 into town with only one intention, to cause disturbance that will result into a confrontation between them and our team with the aim of triggering violence to suit their selfish interests.

It has also reliably come to our knowledge that this meeting was held with the full knowledge of the Director of Criminal Investigations Mr. Ndegwa Muhoro and Nairobi Area Police Commander Mr. Japheth Koome. They are fully aware of this and their inaction demonstrates complicity with this nefarious plan.

We wish to make it known to the people of Kenya that we have tried to engage these two senior police officers with a view to securing their intervention to guarantee the peace and security of Nairobians and property with no success.

They have rejected all calls not only to provide adequate security but even to investigate the matter. They are more concerned with the disruption of our planned peaceful demonstration against the IEBC than the security of the Kenyan tax payer who is their employer.

We wish to reiterate that the right to picket and to peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya. These rights are not granted by the State or any other individual but are inalienable to every Kenyan.

As citizens who respect the rule of law, we did what is required by law, in giving notice of our intentions to the Police. The police acknowledged receipt and we expect them to provide us with the necessary security during the demonstration.

We will therefore exercise these rights without fear of intimidation and urge all Kenyans of goodwill to join us we agitate for the removal of the corrupt and criminal Ezra Chiloba and his cronies in the IEBC!

We are equally dismayed by the decision by Jubilee to withdraw the security detail assigned to our Presidential Candidate the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and his Running Mate H.E. Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka. This is a dangerous precedent in bad taste and we want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that should anything happen to any of our Principals, we shall lay the blame squarely on his shoulders. Uhuru Kenyatta as the current holder of the instruments of power is solely responsible for the security of Raila Odinga.

Therefore, it is our conclusion that this action coupled with the state sponsored organization of Mungiki reveals part of a wider scheme to cause harm to our leaders and plunge this nation into chaos! Kenyans will not accept. We give the state 24 hours to return our leaders security or face mass action right at their doorstep! This is not negotiable.

Signed and dated,

NASA Parliamentary Group,

Tuesday, September 26, 2017.