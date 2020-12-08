How Uhuru lied the youth during BBI conference, sickening

I watched with dismay as President Uhuru Kenyatta lied in broad daylight when he was asked to give reasons why he does not give the youth opportunities in Government. He cited Parliament as the reason behind that. For a president who has never shown his liking for the Kenyan youths when it comes to Government positions shifting blame to the national assembly is total hogwash.

Let the president present a list of appointees rejected by parliament to prove his statement. It is unfortunate that he is shifting blame to parliament for his own failures. Inciting the youths against members of parliament will not sort your mess, Mr President. We are on record rejecting old people going for youthful positions, amidst a fraudulent process.

In Bomas the other day you were asking the youths to be involved, that begs the question of why invite them now.

It is on record and everyone who has eyes can see that President Uhuru’s tenure will be remembered for bringing back octogenarians from retirement homes to serve in senior Government positions yet the largest population in Kenya comprises of the youth majority of whom are unemployed. These are the people whom the president has chosen to associate himself with and they are the people who have misled him on how not to govern this Country. The numerous errors and irrational policy decisions that this Government has taken have made Kenyans to go through financial difficulties, loose jobs and incur a lot of suffering as they struggle to survive.

President Uhuru’s government has turned out to be the most corrupt and inefficient that we have ever witnessed. The situation has been so dire and continues to worsen as days go by and he will finish his term quite a disgraced man. Corruption has become the order of the day even the collection of signatures for BBI has been marred by corruption just to show the process as a people-driven. We are on the ground and we have seen how this signatures have been collected, from Mpesa shops to Kazi Mtaani initiatives, to youths attending the Signature ceremonies being paid from as little as Ksh 400 just to append signatures. Ati this people can collect over 5 Million signatures in two days yet it took Jubilee to campaign for 3 months to get 8 million votes, help me understand how they achieved this.

The government has taken advantage of the poverty that its people are facing to go around enticing them with a few hundreds so that they may sign for BBI, this is immoral and totally unacceptable and as DP Ruto keeps on saying, wajinga waliisha Kenya. We know all these underhand deals that the Government has taken in order to make BBI seem people-driven project, yet it is well known even by two year olds today that BBI is a product of two men who believe Kenyans have no brains of their own. And they are the only ones who know what bedevils us, the way out of our problems.

It is rather unfortunate that as the two BBI protagonists go round campaigning for the report, yet treasury on the other hand is busy negotiating with IMF at the barrel of the gun so that Kenya can get financial help to sustain its budget. This is a sign that the economy is on its deathbed, but the two musketeers are operating in oblivion regardless. IMF will take us back to Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPS) and one of the ways we are going to adjust is by relieving off duty 80,000 employees as Economist David Ndii once said, alongside devaluing our currency and many other measures that have a negative impact. This are painful measures that we as a Country will be put in amidst BBI initiative that ironically wants to add more Government positions that come with huge budget, please make me understand where the money will come from to run these new offices.

The two musketeers have gone round the country lying to Kenyans that BBI will unite the country more than even before and the issues of chaotic elections will be a thing of the past. Raila goes ahead to say that the losers will have to contend with losing and head home. Somebody who has never accepted loss of elections is today advising us on how losers will walk home after elections? We are not fools bwana former opposition leader. You forget too quickly that just a few years back we had the positions of President, PM, DPMs, which was one of the biggest Government Kenya ever had with 45 ministers.

Unity was never attained, because the prime minister was always in disagreement with the president on policy issues, always at loggerheads with the vice president, and fellow deputies. This was so clear that at one point speaker Marende had to make a ruling to bring opposing sides to work together.

Today you are busy selling us hot air on how the return of prime minister and deputies will bring unity, jameni Wajinga waliisha Kenya! Kenya is facing can a myriad of problems and BBI is not and will never be one of them. Kenyans have lost jobs more so in the tourism industry this year. The aviation industry has laid off Kenyans, private schools have laid off teachers, the flower industry has lost its workforce due to lack of business, the hotel industry, the cab businesses and the list is endless. But today you want to tell us that solutions to all these problems lie in the BBI, really?

These Kenyans are at home and all they are concerned with is where their meals will come from, their rent, school fees for their kids and so on. As my good friend PLO said in one of the interviews, Wanjiku just needs efficient service delivery, a hospital with medicines, good roads, good security, good public service transport, affordable agricultural services etc. Hii mambo ingine we are being told is total hogwash amidst a pandemic that is killing our Doctors and Kenyans. Doctors who should be on the frontline to protect us are today serving us without protective gears with threats heralded at them when they demand a conducive working environment.

Kenyans you are on your own, please just ensure you take good care of yourselves because the government will not and will never, you are not the priority right now, BBI is.