WHY President Trump Was Right That Kenya Is A ‘Shithole’ Country, Sample This….

Photo: USA Ambassador to Kenya H E Bob Godec
By S N
Guys, don’t get angry that Trump called African countries and Haiti shitholes. Don’t start with the patriotic nonsense of pride.
Trump is telling us the truth. If 450 years later, we have Africans dying in the Mediterannean sea, ‘volunteering’ as slaves, risking it all to make it to Europe, all the while our leaders begging in the West for food aid in the West….
Consider this. Americans and Europeans make as much as $100 billion, if not more from African resources, but give back a paltry 10 per cent as aid or loans…
All we have are leaders who can’t build a single decent hospital they can die in…All we have are leaders stashing millions in off-accounts.
The IQ of African leaders is low, collectively it is comparable to an animal I cannot mention.
Don’t be angry at Donald Trump. Let’s be angry at ourselves for allowing to be treated so contemptuosly, because we can’t get a single thing right. We can’t even process our coffee or cocoa…
Comments
sungura says
Africa is poor because its poor, discuss. we tend to pretend to be pan African but we rig elections we plunder public money, we kill our competitors and do all sort of things to ensure the masses remain poor to be ruled and governed don’t blame trump blame the negroes
ole kerempe says
As African we are being ruled by stupid tyrants
Anonymous says
Kenya under the two hyenas is indeed what Trump says. Imagine stealing elections n clinging to it like Kenya is theirs.they sent police to kill our people n still demand to rule by force.we know time will tell.
ambasader says
we are not stable over our two hyenas who rule kenya by dictatership we congratulate trump