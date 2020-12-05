President Museveni is overeacting to Bobi Wine

By Gordon Opiyo via FB

Museveni is overeating to Bobi Wine…..

Nothing scares the ruling class than having an opposition they can’t control. Bobi Wine came up due to the realization by the Ugandan masses that the entire political elite in Uganda was made up of friends, who pretended to be enemies.

Besigye was exposed as an agent of Museveni, whose role was to confuse Ugandans that there was an opposition.

So, out of nowhere, Bobi popped up.

The same scenario will soon play in Kenya.

Kenya political elite is made up of friends. A club of Billionaires that play games with the masses and cheat them that there is an opposition. Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Mudavadi, Weta etc are one and the same thing. They represent a clique of Billionaires that control politics and the economy.

But somehow, some day…. A Kenyan Bobi Wine will arise from the games being played.

A time is coming when the youth, struggling make ends meet, will say enough is enough to Uhuru, Ruto, Raila, Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Weta…….

That time is very near.

And when it comes, not even bullets can stop their resolve….

Muthoni Ndegwa: Its hard to people to believe but its totally true. They are all friends. We are soon nearing a one party state. Back to the Moi era. And with Ruto at the helm, that’s another Moi. Kwisha sisi.

Rickey: But with the current generation In Kenya and as per the constitition is sentence is a mere of stupidity,Uganda is too worst than Kenya and that’s why Moi handed over the leadership to Kibaki

Miring’u Wainaina: peasantry organisations do not require leaders – they are organic and the leader is just a driver or a parasite feeding in the frustrations of the peasant ….. like Kamotho said once any mongrel would have beaten Moi and his lackeys in opposition areas in 90s

George Ocholla: Gordon am in agreement with you, the youths constitute about 75% of our population that’s those who are 35 yrs and bellow, so whichever side they lean on will carry the day. The Bible is very categorical that the aged can only dream and the young are full of visions.