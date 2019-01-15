President Musalia Mudavadi Statement over Riverside Terror Attck

AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS – Amani Na Ugatuzi

From the Desk of Hon. Musalia Mudavadi EGH, Party Leader

PRESS RELEASE: 15 January 2019

The Riverside Dusit 2 Hotel Attack

I am deeply shocked and saddened by the cowardly terror attack against innocent people this afternoon, Tuesday 15 January 2019 at D 14 Dusit Riverside Hotel, Nairobi. Once again, mindless merchants of death have struck at people who have no quarrel with them. Whatever their grievances may be against whomsoever they consider to be their enemy, nothing can justify a gratuitous coldblooded attack of this kind against people who have not wronged you. What have we done to deserve this? The blood and lives of the innocent will haunt the perpetrators of this heinous act forever.

At a personal level, I had close family members and friends at this hotel at the time of this violent assault. While they were safely evacuated, my heart remains troubled and heavy when I think about those who have been injured and those who might have lost their lives. My heart goes out to their families, friends and relatives in this tragic moment. My family and I join you in your prayers and in your grief. We are together in this.

I also wish to hail the Kenya Police and other security agencies for their swift

intervention and spirited effort to evacuate the victims and to save lives. You have once again placed your lives on the line to save other lives. I hail your courageous commitment to service and pray for your own safety and security as you go about this difficult service to your nation and to fellow citizens. May God protect you too, and your families. I also hail health professionals who have quickly stepped up to the plate. I thank you all for the courage to serve.

I call upon all of us Kenyans to rally behind the relevant State agencies involved in the rescue mission. This is a time, once again, to place all our other differences aside and rally together as one indivisible Kenyan nation. May the courageous and patriotic spirit of our nationhood and togetherness help us to collectively face this moment as one Kenya, one nation, one people.

God bless Kenya.

Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH