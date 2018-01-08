HOW Rtd President Moi and PM Raila CREATED Political Monster William Ruto

By Soyinka Lempaa

I have heard people argue that William Samoei Ruto is a self made man and a son of a peasant. Indeed he says he sold chicken to be where he is. First this may appear true on the face of it. However a critical analysis of Ruto would give facts that Ruto is a creation of Moi, Kenyatta and Odinga families. Only Kibaki family that does not have a hand in the creation of Ruto.

In 1992 the Moi family took Ruto from oblivion, gave him a free zone to accumulate wealth together with Jirongo and others in an outfit they called YK92. Moi even made Ruto the youngest minister in 2001. When the Kenyan people rejected KANU of which William Ruto was an important cog that drove impunity in December 2002, Raila took him from oblivion again, resuscitated his political career where in 2005, they won against Kibaki in the referendum.

By 2007/2008, Raila and Ruto worked together. They used mass action that degenerated into mass arson, rape and murder across the country and used it to bargain for political power where Ruto became Agriculture minister. They fell out with each other in 2011 and the Kenyatta family took over from where the Odinga family left. They partnered with Uhuru and since then it is said they are like Siamese twins. In short Ruto is a creation of these families and he is able to use one family, accumulate wealth and power after which he embraces another one for the same reasons.

It is therefore imperative to be given the facts and not skewed information based on non critical analysis and just fear. Faforo!

