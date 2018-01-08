HOW Rtd President Moi and PM Raila CREATED Political Monster William Ruto

By Soyinka Lempaa
I have heard people argue that William Samoei Ruto is a self made man and a son of a peasant. Indeed he says he sold chicken to be where he is. First this may appear true on the face of it. However a critical analysis of Ruto would give facts that Ruto is a creation of Moi, Kenyatta and Odinga families. Only Kibaki family that does not have a hand in the creation of Ruto.
In 1992 the Moi family took Ruto from oblivion, gave him a free zone to accumulate wealth together with Jirongo and others in an outfit they called YK92. Moi even made Ruto the youngest minister in 2001. When the Kenyan people rejected KANU of which William Ruto was an important cog that drove impunity in December 2002, Raila took him from oblivion again, resuscitated his political career where in 2005, they won against Kibaki in the referendum.
By 2007/2008, Raila and Ruto worked together. They used mass action that degenerated into mass arson, rape and murder across the country and used it to bargain for political power where Ruto became Agriculture minister. They fell out with each other in 2011 and the Kenyatta family took over from where the Odinga family left. They partnered with Uhuru and since then it is said they are like Siamese twins. In short Ruto is a creation of these families and he is able to use one family, accumulate wealth and power after which he embraces another one for the same reasons.
It is therefore imperative to be given the facts and not skewed information based on non critical analysis and just fear. Faforo!
Comments
The Marshall says
The notorious YK 92, driven by Ruto and Jirongo. You cannot delete history.
Mkenyamkenya says
So the Kalenjins never made Ruto, they just embraced him like they could Gideon, Ruto Smart, or even Sossion. Its high time they made one of their own because the one they embraced has just succeeded in his ultimate plan – Get very rich from these regimes that made him, with no regards to the Kalenjin society. Raila was made and embraced by the Luo Nation and majority of other Kenyan societies. Uhuru was Moi’s creation. The mt. Kenya nation first rejected him before settling for him as an alternative to Kibaki who we can ascertain, helped in molding him. Kamba Nation made and embraced their own, Kalonzo after Muli Mutisya exit. Luhya nation are still lost in who to settle for but I predict they will soon embrace one and make him or her king. Coast is slowly settling on their one or two giants, Kingi and Joho. The duo are proving a formidable force. Its sad that we’ll never see any king come from the Embu and Meru societies. These two are sissy’s to the Kikuyus. They’ll feel proud to be kikuyus to the point of feeling inferior of their own societies. I can vividly recall in the PNU era when the Meru’s wanted to come off their inferiority complex by insisting its time the Kikuyu support one of their own for the big seat, only for Kibaki and Uhuru to complicate things further by letting them know whothe kikuyus are. Kisii’s are creating some force to recon with.
daniel ebwoyele says
used and dumped
Kimutai says
The Kalenjin R Not Lst Tey Hv Isaac Ruto!!