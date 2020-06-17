President Magufuli sky rocket as Tanzania economy picks up, amazing infrastructure and reduced corruption

By Onyango Ochieng’ Jnr

Today, Magufuli gave his development scorecard to the nation through a speech in Parliament. I am watching the repeat on TBC1. Waaaah reads like the results of an “A” grade student at Havard. This man is super-sharp. He has mastered all the figures at fingertips, very impressive performance. Hapa, the opposition stands no chance. Let them focus on parliamentary and municipal seats. The presidency is a too long shot!

Friends, he may have done poorly on democracy, but on the economic front- he has no equal since TZ’s independence. Don’t forget friends, democracy can’t prosper in a society where people die of hunger. Its only people with jobs(employment & business) in a robust economy who can make informed choices at the ballot.

Opposition in TZ must de-couple their political promise with insults and mockeries of Magufuli, they should instead shift their message to thanking Magufuli & promising to improve what he has done through some radical shift. Otherwise, their noise on democracy & corona is a lullaby sang to kids already asleep. This man’s economic performance is astronomic!