Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




President Magufuli sky rocket as Tanzania economy picks up, amazing infrastructure and reduced corruption

President Magufuli sky rocket as Tanzania economy picks up, amazing infrastructure and reduced corruption

Leave a Comment

By Onyango Ochieng’ Jnr

Today, Magufuli gave his development scorecard to the nation through a speech in Parliament. I am watching the repeat on TBC1. Waaaah reads like the results of an “A” grade student at Havard. This man is super-sharp. He has mastered all the figures at fingertips, very impressive performance. Hapa, the opposition stands no chance. Let them focus on parliamentary and municipal seats. The presidency is a too long shot!

Friends, he may have done poorly on democracy, but on the economic front- he has no equal since TZ’s independence. Don’t forget friends, democracy can’t prosper in a society where people die of hunger. Its only people with jobs(employment & business) in a robust economy who can make informed choices at the ballot.

Opposition in TZ must de-couple their political promise with insults and mockeries of Magufuli, they should instead shift their message to thanking Magufuli & promising to improve what he has done through some radical shift. Otherwise, their noise on democracy & corona is a lullaby sang to kids already asleep. This man’s economic performance is astronomic!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies