Power is temporary, a case study of ex-governor Evans Kidero

By Tito M Murithi via fb

“Dr. Kidero nowadays attends court proceedings alone. No wife. No kid. No rent seekers who used to fill his office back then. While that maybe understandable, what almost pained me is the kind of isolation and contempt the man recieves from almost everyone, including former allies.

Daily Nation reports that at Muthaiga Golf Club where he is a member, when he makes entry people scatter from various tables, simply to avoid him. The paper notes that it is common to find Kidero most of the time seated alone. Given his status, which limits him even using social media to express himself like many of us, such kind of avoidance is similar to solitary confinement.

The same sentiments are repeated by Eng. Peter Mang’iti, a victim of the NYS Scandal. Mang’iti, like Kidero equally complains even former allies avoid them. In their hey days, their phones were hardly silent, but today, even when they call guys they thought were friends, they don’t pick calls.

While Kidero has his money, Mang’iti becries that he was living from paycheck to paycheck, and he did not benefit from NYS thuggery. He says he now survives on 68k pension. That has affected his lifestyle, and now it is common to find him using a matatu.

Reading through the stories reminded me when in 2016, someone informed me Eng. Michael Kamau was living a pathetic life, and Waiguru had also joined that league, staying drunk and visibly stressed in high end joints and exclusive members only clubs. Eng. Kamau has probably never recovered, Waiguru got a life after being elected.

Such stories should allow people to deeply reflect on their actions and the essence of friendship. The friend I have referred above told me while your wife and kids can abandon you, they still remain the best bet for consolation when things start going downstream. He specifically advised me if I ever marry, to put my wife and kids quite close, because when life conducts drills, it never sends any warning. Not even your money comes into your rescue, but your wife and kids can always do, if you treated them well.”