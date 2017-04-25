Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely: HERE ARE TOP ARROGANT QUOTES by Governor Kabogo Before being Humbled by Waititu

Power corrupts ,absolute power corrupts absolutely:

By Edgar Kaiser Havi

Kabogo has been humbled, however, what makes him a mediocre politician is that he was trounced by a fellow goon.His total loyalty to Uhuru did not count.

Some quotes by Kabogo at a time he thought he was Uhuru’s political body guard and enforcer;



“We are not going to allow someone who only knows how to fight with cows to open his dirty mouth and insult the President once again.Do not attempt again or else you will hate being born a Luhya,”— Kabogo’s warning to Khalwale accussing him of heckling Uhuru



“If Muthama insults (President) Uhuru again; we will go for him in his mother’s house,” – Gitau Kabogo



“I want to send a message to these two people. Number one is (Mombasa) Governor, Ali Hassan Joho. Leave President Uhuru Kenyatta alone! I know where you live. And I am sending this stern message to you, Joho, leave his Excellency the President alone. Leave Uhuru Kenyatta alone. Respect the President,” – Gitau Kabogo.

“My warning message goes to the other man (Mr Nanok). I do not know even how he looks like. He looks like… [expletive]. You remember the other day he said his Excellency is called Muthamaki? Satan should be defeated. Satan should be defeated,” – Gitau Kabogo.



“This is our country and nobody can take it from us. He (Uhuru) is our king and he was anointed by God. You (Gatundu residents), what do you think about that matter? Lift your hands up to show whether you accept him (Uhuru) as your king,” – Gitau Kabogo.

It’s unfortunate , Kabogo did not lose to a better candidate!!