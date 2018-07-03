POVERTY CRIMINALIZED, GRAND CORRUPTION REVERED IN KENYA!

By Ogunyo Thiringi

POVERTY CRIMINALISED, GRAND CORRUPTION REVERED IN KENYA!

Jubilee has perpetuated and criminalised poverty. Destitute families, street hawkers, street families, sex workers, tauts, maids and all who live from hand to mouth are feeling the pinch of corruption in Uhuru’s regime. Majority of these helpless lot occupies shanties and overcrowded cells where they learn more tricks on how to continue robbing society and how to make life more difficult to others because Uhuru has created a society in their midst that has dealt them a bad hand.

Today, Kenya’s productive youths enter prisons in numbers and as amateurs but latter graduate as professional crooks ready to take revenge on an unfair society created by Uhuru and his Ruto, a society created by poor leadership and corrupt bureaucrats and thieving mandarins poisoning even our cheap foods like sugar. Thieves not concerned at all but with 2022 succession politics!.

JUBILEE CRIMINALIZED POVERTY, REVERED GRAND CORRUPTION!.

Grand looters of the nation’s wealth have enough resources that they now manipulate public opinion and control media. National TV outlets and print media have been hijacked and privatised that “corrupted journalists” also help thieves to spread lies, malice and propaganda to protect their looted wealths. Public opinion is swayed away from what is right and proper. Opposition is dead and buried!. That is where we are where politics has been manipulated to favour thieves and looters. Our elected representatives today feels great and trendy to hang around with grand thieves of our public lands and tax revenues!. Is it because people have little access to alternative views through the media?.

JUBILEES HAVE CRIMINALIZED POVERTY AND REVERED CORRUPTION!

All kinds of tricks and machinations are employed to make sure that Kenyans don’t put focus on right issues. There were laptops for our kids which turned out to be tablets, we had 5 new stadiums – a hoax, NYS is milking den for state officers and their proxies, Eurobond fiasco is dead and buried, Afya house scandals never saw the light of the day, Lang’ata primary school playground saga has never been unearthed, the white elephant mechanised agriculture in Galana and Kalali irrigation schemes sunk billions just like SIGIRI bridge that collapsed with taxpayer’s 1.2 billion due corruption and no one talks about them. We have energy ministry looting – dead and buried, the current sugar importation saga that has closed down sugar factories in Luo Nyanza and Western belts — we see public relations gimmicks as Luo MPs keep mum and silent like dead dodos!. Crap!

JUBILEES HAVE CRIMINALISED POVERTY AND REVERED CORRUPTION!

They gave Kenyans lavish party manifestos only to introduce diversionary issues to divert public attention. When cornered on grand corruption scandals, Arap Tanga tanga and irks reduce the conversation to scoring propaganda points on Raila Amollo Odinga then they hike jokes of who is more corrupt than the other between them and the Mount Kenya mandarins and ilites while Kenyans continue to wallow in a criminalised poverty!.

LITNDI.