Who will be Kenya’s next president?

BY: William Makora
The March 2013 elections will offer Kenyans a window to usher a new regime that can rejuvenate their hopes. The deteriorating economy; high inflation leading to high cost of living, insecurity and the ever rising unemployment levels have eroded hopes of the citizens and confidence in the Kibaki led coalition government.
Since wananchi have almost given up on the current regime, Kenya’s next president will have to implement the new constitutional dispensation, oversee devolution among other reforms to restore confidence and optimism of Kenyans.
2003: High expectations for president Kibaki
President Kibakiâ€™s tenure that began with high expectations in January 2003 enjoyed high approval ratings for almost a year. He promised zero tolerance to corruption, new constitution and economic development. Instead, corruption, wrangles and rhetoric became the touches of the day.
The regime registered some progress up to 2005; the economy was growing, many infrastructure projects were commissioned, improved commodity prices and the new constitutional making process was on course – though with controversies.
However, when the then Ethics Secretary, John Githongo, revealed details of high level corruption Â in the government, the president stopped discussing the vice. He has instead found it easy to address non core issues. By end of 2005, the optimism of Kenyans had dwindled and Kibakiâ€™s approval rating plummeted. Outright tribalism, favouritism became the order of the day.
Seeking re-election in 2007 was a headache for Kibaki, with tribalism and corruption tainting his gains in economic development. The president had little to showcase to Kenyans. The situation pushed him to for results for a final term. A fierce violence broke out.
The 2008 post election violence is Kibakiâ€™s worst nightmare as his half century active politics comes to end in few months.
As Kenya’s next president promptly strides away in a near future, political torrents and undercurrents leave adherents, reformists, fundamentalists, futurists, moderates and avant-gardes in a political high sea to cross. Though peopleâ€™s anticipations elicit inspirations, this is where confusion confounds the national population in elections. The messages that form the broadcasts simply either sound the same or maliciously desirous.
The March 2013 elections are touted to be a two horse race featuring ODMâ€™s Raila Odinga and probably TNAâ€™s Uhuru Kenya. The two have in the past supported other candidates and are not likely to support any other this time round.
Kenya’s next president: The Big Five and â€˜â€˜othersâ€™â€™
Many Kenyans including veteran politicians, former civil servants, student leaders, civil society activists and clergy have declared interest in the presidency. Some aspirants are vying on established political parties while others have formed â€˜special purpose vehiclesâ€™ (fringe political parties) and others will contest as independents.
There are five aspirants who almost represent five regions (or communities) in Kenya. They are known as theÂ big five. Together, the big five control almost the entire nation. This makes the winning equation a little complicated. Apart from analyzing respective voting patterns consideration of individual brand worthiness and share of the remaining swing regions are crucial for a precise analysis.
Political re-alignments are expected to take shape in weeks come. Some candidates may opt out of the race going by the lukewarm reception they have so far received from the electorate. Earlier casualties include Mutava Musyimi who has been shopping for a party. He has finally chosen to settle in TNA hoping to support Uhuru. To many analysts, this is just a soft landing for Mutava to save face from a crumbling presidential audacity.
Alliances will see some leading candidates from among the big five opting for running mate positions as it the race shapes to be a two horse race.
A nebulous G7 alliance, touted over the time, is literally dead. Its members who include Uhuru, Ruto and Kalonzo have been unsuccessful in articulating their agenda for Kenya other than what they publicly confessed; an alliance to stop/block Raila ascending to the presidency.
Former close allies; Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi lead separate teams. Together with Ruto they are itinerant hunters.
By and large, the big five are capable of swaying votes one way or the other causing upset to either team as observed below.
Kalonzo Musyoka
Currently serving as the Vice President, Kalonzo has a wealth of political experience spanning from 1983 when he fruitlessly vied for Kitui North which he captured in a by-election two years later. The constituency was split in 1997 and Kalonzo clinched Mwingi North which he has since represented in parliament. He became an Assistant Minister in 1986 for two years and has since sat in several influential dockets in the Cabinet, especially, the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
He faces criticism of lackluster performance in his constituency for the many years he held powerful positions in government. Yet he controls much of the Kamba community votes – part of lower Eastern Province.
He first vied for presidency in 2007 and emerged third in controversial presidential results.
The 59 years old lawyer is endowed with a genteel art of tongue which he has used to gain recognition as a peace negotiator regionally especially while serving as Foreign Affairs Minister. He sat as the Chair of Sudan and Somali peace talks. His articulate aptitude and facial appeal make womenfolk endear to him more.
Kalonzo teamed up with Raila Odinga to oppose a proposed constitution in 2005, during which time he led in opinion polls for president. They won the referendum. He opted out of the team when it emerged that he could not beat Raila to an ODM ticket.
He is viewed by many as a traitor of the Orange dream after he joined Kibakiâ€™s rigged government in 2008. The traitor-tag featured prominently in 2010â€™s constitutional referendum campaigns where, as a born again Christian, he was against abortion clauses, etc. He issued contradictory messages hence the watermelon baptism.
The soubriquet would haunt him again a few months ago when his G7 compatriots luridly accused him for mischievously plotting to reap from their International Criminal Court, predicaments. He pleaded back into the fold.
These and other developments have reduced the VPâ€™s standing. He does not endear well with his compatriots.
Another pain that squeezes Kalonzoâ€™s breath out of the diaphragm is the entry of his political nemesis, Kitui Central legislator Hon. Charity Ngil,u into the presidential race (or G7).
The iron lady also christened Mama Rainbow was the first woman presidential candidate in independent Kenya in 1997 on a Social Democratic Party ticket. She gained fame and has never melted from limelight. Today, as a Minister for Water and Irrigation, she is feted as the leader who has addressed Kamba peopleâ€™s plights at a higher degree by ensuring the dry area get water resource. She may not be a strong contender but Kalonzoâ€™s grassroots steam fizzes off.
Uhuru Kenyatta
The 50 year old Gatundu South Member of Parliament, son of first President of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, has been declared a horse in the forthcoming elections. Â He first he got nominated to Parliament by former President, D.T. Moi in 2001.
In 2002 presidential elections, he combined both his fatherâ€™s and Moiâ€™s resources to contest for the presidencyÂ but registered a dismal performance. He sat on opposition benches.
In 2007 Uhuru backed the Kibaki re-election causing his party to set a history of not fielding a presidential candidate for the first time in post independence Kenya. The move was interpreted as tribal. It was meant at protecting the Mount Kenya mafiaâ€™s hold on power.
The decision to support Kibaki in 2007 changed Uhuruâ€™s fortunes, the post election violence and ensuing investigations saw his name notably feature as part of the Ocampo Six. Currently, he is one of the four suspects accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands. The trials will commence mid April 2013; just after the general elections. As he aspires for the presidency, he is a man contending with monstrous ghosts.
Uhuruâ€™s hold on the larger Mount Kenya region is almost certain. The warming up to Uhuru by senior politicians who include Kiraitu Murungi is a signal of his ground support. Since the Ocampo debacle Uhuruâ€™s hold on the region has grown to a near religion; to the extent of overshadowing his erstwhileÂ competitors; Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth and Paul Muite.
Uhuru will benefit from Kibakiâ€™s networks and state machinery. He is viewed by many as powerful figure in the Kibaki administration going by the influence he has had in Cabinet changes. His allies have secured plum positions both in the Cabinet and Civil Service.
In July 2012, his spin masters got a few articles published by leading media houses depicting Uhuru as a renegade of the Kibaki kitchen cabinet, having failed to join UDF that was specifically created to buy Mudavadi out of ODM.
The rumour that Uhuru was against UDF â€“ an alleged state project â€“ was only meant to shed off any baggage of the Kibaki regime that might injure his campaigns. Uhuru knows the purpose of UDF and dissociating from it is merely playing out the strategy as per the script.
With four million Mt Kenya votes, Uhuru will only need a few pockets here and there for a close contest with the hot favourite front runner Odinga. He requires a suitable running mate in order to secure a few more votes outside his community. Kalonzo and Musalia are the only candidates who can comfortably add value to his team.
Since he is ranked among the top richest individuals in Africa, Uhuru has the financial muscle to run well-oiled presidential campaigns in both first round and in a runoff (if circumstances demand).
Despite the highlighted strengths, Uhuru has tribalism to contend with. Since he has blood and long workin relationship with President Kibaki, propaganda of a Kikuyu succeeding himself will find him out. Â Itâ€™s also public knowledge that he has greatly influenced in current regime. That makes him share blames of any failures.
The other major threat he faces, in case of a runoff, is the ICC. Otherwise, he is a man to watch.
William Ruto
Hon. Ruto is known as the man with highest oratorical legerdemain in Kenyaâ€™s current politics. His charm of speech can buy out entire audience.
Branding himself as a performer who walks the talk, Ruto comes out as an active, passionate and fearless person capable of plunging into the heart of any trouble for whatever course he believes in.
The Eldoret North MP is a man who believes in practical wisdom. That Hon. Ruto does what he believes in was best illustrated by his participation in YK92, a youth movement that spearheaded Kanu to win the first multiparty elections despite a strong opposition then.
In 1997 Hon. Ruto entered parliamentary race and floored Reuben Chesire, a veteranÂ who had direct support of the then President Moi. Since then, Ruto has acted as one who can jump into fire if he believes that he can put it off. That has made him a darling of majority of youthful Kenyans.
Hon. Ruto became more popular as a member of the ODM Pentagon. It was widely believed that he was pushed by Raila Odinga to declare his interest in the ODM presidential race in 2007. He played a crucial role for ODM in 2007 elections.
He was linked to the 2007 post election violence, a charge that he has denied. Many people believed that he was set up by civil society organizations and the PNU extremists who manipulated intelligence reports. Justice Waki Commission reports contain the compliments..
Since the vote-rich Kalenjin nation of Rift Valley has no other significant presidential aspirant yet, Ruto has made serious efforts in campaign, especially among the pastoral communities. His preferred running mate Chirau Makwere bowed out of the ticket to concentrate in a his Kwale County Senate race.
The reluctance of Hon Makwere to be his running mate is a signal that despite his spirited effort, it is hard to secure votes outsides his Kalenjin community.
KANU the party he once served as secretary general announced recently that they will be backing Raila Odingaâ€™s bid for presidency. KANU is presumed to have a good ground network in Rift valley. Rutoâ€™s hold on the community is strong. It is enhanced further by the Hague trials.
The South Rift has been engineering a revolt, an effort whose success will likely benefit ODM candidate, Raila.
Ruto does not have a clear running mate given that his team mate, Uhuru, cannot give him any vote. The Ruto – Uhuru ticket will definitely frustrate PM Odinga stab at presidency but not fatally. Â The two communities are opponents in todayâ€™s politics of Kenya.
Ruto is seen as the best running mate for Odinga; the ticket will definitely ignite the Orange party and will be a sure 50%+1 threshold winner, easily avoiding the runoff. Rumours of Ruto angling towards Raila are doing rounds and the nation waits, with abated breath, to see if it will come true.
Musalia Mudavadi
Mudavadi joined politics in a by election in 1989. He has since served in Cabinet except in the period between 2002 2007 having been humiliated for being a running mate of the then president Moiâ€™s project, Uhuru Kenyatta.
The five year interlude was a lesson he seems to have forgotten when he got reprieve from Odinga who picked him as his running mate in the 2007 and eventually named Deputy Prime Minister.
Having been favoured by PM Raila in appointment to DPM position at the expense of the ambitious William Ruto, the Sabatia MPâ€™s departure from ODM was seen by many as an act of betrayal. His UDF party is regarded by many as a state project and his inability to gain momentum in the campaign trail has led to prediction of a crumpling campaign and a repeat of 2002 humiliation in his own backyard.
At the time of his defection, rumours of Uhuru and Ruto backing his candidature displayed great foreplay. The duo abandoned him thereby hoisting him as a colourless flag. Like his kinsman, the late Martin Shikuku of 1992, Mudavadi is seen as a mere diversionary project meant to cleanse president Kibakiâ€™s legacy pave way for Uhuruâ€™s win. Only Ruto can dare back him up. Uhuru and his people are selfish.
However the DPM appeals to opinion holders and power barons for his moderate approach to issues. Though he is highly unpredictable, very important people in the power corridors cumbered with doubtful deals see solace under his leadership as he shares history of haunting scams which include gigantic Goldenberg scandal. He can hope for their support.
On the ground Mudavadiâ€™s hold on the Luyha nation is in doubt going by the surging popularity of PM Odinga. Ford Kenya factions led by Hon. Wetangula, Hon.Eugene Wamalwa and Hon. Bifwoli Wakoli seem to hold keys of the populous Bukusu sub tribe of Bungoma County.
If he backs Uhuruâ€™s bid again, he is likely to lose the support he command in Western Kenya; a possible humiliation reminiscent of the 2002 elections.
Raila Odinga as Kenya’s next president?
The Prime Minister and de facto ODM leader is the hot favourite for the coveted seat. He has charisma and experience. He has passion and compassion. As the son of the first Vice President of Kenya, Raila is held high in the Kenyan social ladder but steps so low and shares plights and grievances of the lowly and needy masses; otherwise how do you explain the masses thronging his office in times of need. Whatever he tells them they recommend.
The Prime Ministerâ€™s open door policy with his long history for second liberation has endeared him to the people across board. World diplomats trust him. It is no also lost that his aggressive, fearless and honest nature seems to be what troubles the powers that be. The deep sludge they form along his path has not held him back. He forges ahead.
Hon Odinga first contested for presidency in 1997 through a National Development Party. He finished third and merged his party with Kanu. He joined Cabinet in 2001 as a Minister for Energy and resigned in 2002 in protest against President Moiâ€™s choice of a successor.
Yet Odinga is not a selfish man. He backed Kibaki in the 2002 elections and went on to lead the NARC campaign while Kibaki was nursing injuries he suffered in a near fatal accident while on campaign trail. Odingaâ€™s infamous call â€œKibaki Toshaâ€ could swept and inspired Kenya thereby handing Kibaki power on a wheelchair..
Odinga walked out of the the NARCÂ government in 2005 accusing Kibaki of endemic corruption, tribalism, non commitment to the reform agenda and dishonoring a pre-election pact. He led a team of senior politicians to defeat the constitutional referendum of 2005 a point in which ODM was born.
The 2007 elections were his for taking. He crafted one of the best campaign strategies ever used in the independent Kenya. He won the elections though President Kibaki was quickly sworn in darkness leading to post election violence that led to deaths of 1300 people, 360,000 people displaced and property worth billions destroyed.
As fate could have it, Raila was forced into a national accord that was drafted to end PEV bloodshed in January 2008. He struggles with 50% share of government with Kibaki.
Raila is credited with the promulgation of the new constitution in 2010. Of the big-five, only Mudavadi can partly share genuine credit via ODMâ€™s spirited effort to have the constitution passed. Kalonzo and Uhuru came out indifferent or watermelons – a crafted reference to double standards, or simply, doubters who skeptically â€˜boarded the campaign trainâ€™. Ruto actively opposed the new constitution.
Implementation of the constitution or reform is one of the main campaign agenda as Kenyans hope to see how major changes in the system, especially the devolved governments, affect them. Since Raila leads the big-five in the crusade, it heaps hopes on him that he believes in the spirit and the letter of the document. He says he wants to realize it in a timeline of five years, and yes, he can! Why? Because it requires goodwill! It requires leadership and Raila is a people leader.
Raila is a symbol of safety to many ordinary Kenyans and that explains why his office is a point of call for any aggrieved parties or people with interest in Kenya; be they hawkers, Matatu crew, teachers, marginalized communities or leading foreign investors, governments and multilateral partners, etc; opportunities which Kibaki rarely gets. He only needs the right people around him for the nation to realize her dreams. To attract the much needed foreign investment to grow the economy requires an enabling environment that guarantees among others security and stability.
Running mates
In the Running mate category; Raila is the only one who can genuinely attract other candidates. Mudavadi, having positioned himself as a compromise candidate, attracts all and sundry though with little Luhyan caravan. Kalonzo and Ruto are more attractive as running mates than flag bearers. Kalonzo wasted his precious time when he joined a less enthusiastic Kibaki. The little inspiration he got from Raila has gradually wilted leaving him with not enough breath for contest. He can only rejoin Raila to regain momentum for another chance. To the Mt Kenya mafia, he is an orphan in the dustbin of political wilderness.
Ruto almost makes the best running mate of all time. He can deliver his community votes especially if he takes the right route. If he goes Uhuru way, he loses his votes and self. That is because his Kalenjin community cannot comfortably create account of it for coming elections. It makes them slaves who serve for no pay as Uhuru’s Kikuyu community vote not for none of their tribesmen. If he goes with Mudavadi, it is an orchid or a small garden in a scattered field. But he can make Mudavadi the surprise king especially if they manage a run-off slot with Raila of Uhuru whom they can beat hands down. That will only work in Ruto’s strategic interests, especially, if he desires to injure rival aspirants.
If Ruto goes with Raila, he is not only sure of forming a vibrant government but also true rest from malicious court cases including the ICC and further training and anointing for future leadership with ready voting blocks. In fact, he will have entire Kenya in his basket for more promising future. That is true.
God bless Kenya.
Comments
William Makora says
William Makora says
How I wished I had the right person in the best leadership position in the nation! Most of the people we have are not patriotic at all. They think and act selfishly. They deprive our beloved nation of strength. We need to put the right people in the right places! We need stability we can own and enjoy in our houses, on the way and in the fields. We need leadership we can be proud of.
William Makora says
William Makora says
That leader must open up visitors' confidence in the nation.
Mercy Safari says
Ati what?
William says
Yeah! Mercy, we want a patriot, a leader who believes in national well-being. It is encouraging to have ladies and gentlemen with their nation at heart. Many people refrain from these debates and pass them on over. If a leader’s accolade against his competitors is in agenda then that is the one we want. Those who are yet to mature or are matured in politics of malice and backstabbing are a waste of time. I think focus is the ground that holds a true leader.
Garang says
Is this person a professional analyst or simply a raila sell-out
William says
Mr. Garang, how do you define “a professional analyst” against “a Raila sell-out”?
Anonymous says
Raila sell out…simple minds can tell it out. integrity, fight for justice, is what pple in kenya need. in the current leadership Karua has at least these features.
Anonymous says
Do you forget that karua 100pc protected the rigging that happened in 2007 in an instance even spoke ill of koffi annan then decided to defect after a year. she has reformed herself and she needs to get the trust of the people by supporting a leader she knows will bring good to our troubled nation
Albert Shash Ngoytz says
Bill Mukora. you sound like you are barking at a wrong tree.
William says
Ahahaha! Albert, which tree can this be?! Kenya stands a chance in the new wake, especially, if the right thing happens in the elections.
William Makora says
MbÅ©rÅ© Kamau says
Quiet lopsided and one sided. Why haven’t you featured all tthe presidential candidates instead of focusing on the so-called leading candidates for objective purposes?
William says
Mr. MbÅ©rÅ©, if you can see what other so-called presidential candidates are doing you could excuse me the time resource. Mutava Musyimi hereon under Uhuru Kenyatta has actually rushed to back him up in TNA. The rest may soon follow suit and dance to the common tune.
Anonymous says
isnt it obvious other candidates have negligible influence to the coming elections. be a realist my friend and not a beaurocrat
Anonymous says
Kikuyu people might want to vote for Oginga but don't trust him. They are scared if he will not take revenge on behalf of his father, Tom Mboya's death and his new connection with Mungiki leader who has massacred so many Kikuyus. Mungiki remain active in extorting money from business people especially in the matatu biz. and small biz owners in Kikuyu land. Oginda has also not taken any action on Ngilu and the water scandal Anyangi Nyongo Health insurance scandal. This does not put him in another league than the rest of the politicians. If the rest of the banditos compromise on a candidate he will yet again fail to be the president of Kenya.
William says
The Nyong’os, Kimunyas, Watitu’s, etc, of the political landscape must be kept off if the country has to move forward at the right speed.
Anonymous says
Kikuyu people might want to vote for Oginga but don't trust him. They are scared if he will not take revenge on behalf of his father, Tom Mboya's death and his new connection with Mungiki leader who has massacred so many Kikuyus. Mungiki remain active in extorting money from business people especially in the matatu biz. and small biz owners in Kikuyu land. Oginga Failure not taken any action on Ngilu and the water scandal Anyangi Nyongo Health insurance scandal. This does not put him in another league than the rest of the politicians. If the rest of the banditos compromise on a candidate he will yet again fail to be the president of Kenya.
Vitalis Oyoo Onyango says
@Mkulimamwema,I understand your and the Kikuyu fears of Raila.The man is not vengeful as you and the Kikuyus wrongly think of him.You are only fearful of the evils you committed.Then you must be so fearful of God! Do you remember Kibaki rubbishing the Eaila suspension of Ruto and Ongeri who were mentioned in the Maize and Education scandals?
William says
Vitalis, I beg to agree with you that Raila Odinga’s spirit is “as white as cotton wool”, just as he always declares. He’s a guy everybody can trust with everything except misdeed and malpractices. That explains why the world community has more faith in him that the President and the other leaders. A lot of Kikuyu leaders and elders also embrace him for his trustworthiness, honesty and his true nature of regards for others. Many other leaders admire him BUT competition put them at crossroads. [I stand corrected]
William says
@Mkulimamwema: I think I also have questions about Nyongâ€™os kind of politics and leadership. He has not build enough public relations in disposition of duty as a Minister of Medical Services. For Ngilu, I give her personal credit and treat her predicaments as storms of malice. (I stand corrected again)
William Makora says
Vitalis Oyoo Onyango says
Now, that Raila has above-average in six of the country's provinces, does he have a match? He is the President-in-waiting!
Boven Bolt Mido says
Its not yet over till its over.he had the same ratings in 2007 but who's the Pres…
Vitalis Oyoo Onyango says
Boven Bolt Mido,you know pretty well who's victory was stolen! This time round he will be an even clear winner.
Joseph Kago says
May b u r waiting 4 a surprise.
William says
Vitalis, Raila has a lot of ground works to do in order to realize the dream of majority of people within and without Kenya. He has a number baggage to offload and co-riders to acquire if the horse is to win the race. However, current tides favour him.
Vitalis Oyoo Onyango says
Joseph Kago,if what one is expecting is a surprise then Kenyans are expecting one!
William Makora says
TOM OKOTH says
Mr.Oyoo,it is true Raila has no match to play;he is the head of state in waiting.Therefore let the Nyanzian and the entire voters humble themselves as we wait for REAL DEVELOPMENT streaming in all parts of Kenya.May God help us.
KIBAKY says
as usual the thick fore…… is clouding your thinking
Andrew Kipkoech Sudi says
There is no doubt that Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga is at the moment on the tops! I fully b’live in his leadership skills. He’s a man of his words and the way he travels around the country distincts him from the rest(presidential candidates).
Hon. Raila mingles easily and at calm with everyone. ODM is the ONLY party that is gonna give Kenyans the Kenya we’ve been yearning of. My vote goes to ODM and Inshaallah Hon. Raila is going to be Kenya’s forth president.
GOD BLESS KENYA.
William says
Andrew, yours sounds like the voice of a million choir! God bless Kenya!
Anonymous says
you are the kenyans we need. think of issue without a tribalism touch. biggup
Edwin Kigai says
Good thought
William says
Thank you, Edwin Kigia. I believe you should ask ourselves more patriotic questions in these elections other than merely grouping.
Illaclalu says
Thank you for the sensible cruiqite. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there.
TOM OKOTH says
Fellow citizens,Before you vote,you need to engage your brain first! When you talk of leadership,don’t think of tribe but Kenya.The plain truth is that Hon.Raila Odinga ia above all his competitors via leadership that we need in Kenya.Others like Uhuru,Ruto,and Water melon are just but a blocking antibody;their intention is not to lead Kenya but to block Agwambo.This shows how backward we are and idiotic politics we are practicing.Some claim that they are politicians;yes i do concur but let people like Racheal Shabesh remember that man is by nature a political animal what matters is;”Is your politics development centered or it is for survival/or self gain? Wake up and open your eyes.I want to see Kenya where Kamau and Otieno can reason out when electing a national leader.May God shower central people with wisdom so that they can reason positively.
William says
Tom, you have talked from a patriotic heart! May national agenda unite Kenya other than partisan whims! It is true Raila Odinga is the darling of the nation today BUT “politics of survival” may not let it bask in the sunshine. His main rivals have the ICC to contend with and ‘the saving scheme’ is to have the power. No ICC will ever arrest a sitting president! That is the reason why money MUST buy all the the ground.
TOM OKOTH says
Politics!!! You’ve made Kenyans to hate one another,in 2007-08 you made Kenyans to fight,same year,you made Ocampo six to see small heaven called Netherland,now i hear of G7 alliance,Bus,nicknames such as water melon,idiotic songs are being composed for instance,nusu mkate,tribalism is in the air,party migrants or refugees are increasing;tell me what is the benefit of Kenyan politics? I know politics is everywhere and everything is politics and man can not live without politics but what is our politics doing to us? Kenya and the entire Africa is in crisis and this is majorly caused by the elites.They only went to school to divide Kenya and grab public assets.Let us practice politics that can develop Kenya not tribal politics.May the Almighty God in Heaven give Kenyans wisdom.
William says
Tom, it is true to say that Kenyans easily unite in any other thing except politics. In politics people form groups, the easiest one being tribal. This is due to earlier system where the President held the nation at ransom. Another reason is fear for competition. Tribal cocoons have been the easiest to form, especially, in an environment where a people have a leader. When they form a party it is a tribal party. Such leaders are the ones trying to manipulate their people into alliances for selfish reasons. It may not be long before Kenyans call it a history.
titus. says
Raila should really be,he posses all the qualities and may brush off the lousy tribalism mentallity.
Reagan Aladwa says
Raila is the man. Raila is the president come 2013. No other man can give us a dream nation apart from Raila.
William says
Reagan, please, note that there are other well-meaning Kenyan men and women who can salvage the nation. Raila is a senior politician though, and I agree he is mature enough to keep the land safe and secure. He is an outreaching leader.
MKenya Damu says
Please validate the comment, otherwise it risks being viewed as a very misplaced comment that has no place in this discussion…
Reagan Aladwa says
The horses are two – raila and mudavadi. The rest are not trusted with accountability, security n' stability.
William says
I think Mudavadi has just badly miscalculated his moves again. Today they keep him busy with errands like a presidential messenger. If he is not reading Kibakiâ€™s speech at a funeral, he is saying apologies for him. That is how he was ten years ago when he slipped into a miry bog. It is regretful.
samuel says
i may not surport any one seeng that kenyans still to suffer yet they have presdent & selfish mps!
William says
Samuel, I think you have a reason to protest against the quality, and also a reason submit to efforts, of progress. A nation like Kenya contends against mountainous challenges and leadership can be part of the impediments especially if it is insensitive to essential needs of the majority. That is the reason why democracy gives the citizenry option for electing new leadership in an interval of time. We can change the course of the nation by optimism but not otherwise.
Anonymous says
my wish for kenya is that all 42 tribe should think as kenya and not nyanza, central, western,eastern,coast,north eastern. let us be like NAIROBI where we are all consolidated
William says
You wish is strong, very strong. Tribalism is a disease created by the people but tribe remains a noble natural entity. It can always be exploited for the benefit of the land.
Anonymous says
raila tosha.
Naoki says
I must get across my paossin for your generosity supporting those who really want help with this issue. Your personal dedication to getting the message throughout was exceedingly beneficial and have constantly encouraged men and women like me to realize their endeavors. This warm and friendly report denotes this much a person like me and substantially more to my office workers. Thanks a ton; from each one of us.
Mambo Ochieng says
Let us not be our own worst enemy, what is the justification for discussing Kenya’s future with a whole list of the very characters we should put in the dustbin? What worse can they possibly do?
The only 2 horse race is between Martha and Prof. Kiyiapi.
Martha may get a tick for integrity, but how do we get past her swearing in Kibaki at night?
Prof. kiyiapi is the man to watch!
William says
Mambo, Karua is a good politician. I support her convictions, inspirations and aspirations. She can make a great reformist on matters of law; especially, on human rights; and female Kenyans may have a field day.
Kiyiapi is a good technocrat who can serve best as Cabinet Secretary under the New Constitution. Politics is trickier.
anonymous says
I agree. Who will be Kenya’s next president? Prof. James ole Kiyiapi. Look past your blogs and tv sets for a minute, Kenyans in the poorest corners of our country have woken up out of the manipulation by the rich and they want this man. Amukeni pia
William says
Kiyiapi serves best as a technocrat.
Magee Robert H O says
PM Raila and Hon Mudavadi ticket would have served Kenyans right but if this is not possible then I believe PM Raila and a woman ticket could serve Kenyans just as right. PM Raila ought to be the man we must not ignore in our chieftainship. There is a lot Hon Uhuru needs to learn about democracy and freedom before we can have him as chief commander and leader of government business.
William Makora says
Robert H O, I believe Uhuru Kenyatta is the least prepared leader for the nation. His strength only lies on his money and tribal numerical. Really, Kalonzo, Ruto, Mudavadi and Karua are better than him. Even Peter Kenneth has traversed Kenya of late. Uhuru does not know clear location of Galole on the map of Kenya. He recently said it borders Somalia. That is terrible.
On the running mate, I think a respect Kenyan from Rift Valley is good for Raila. I support a female partner. Thanks.
William Makora says
Ladies and gentlemen; I have edited the entire article after realizing the need to do so. Welcome.
Magee Robert H O says
I totally agree that if PM Raila picks a woman candidate he will do us right. This will also launch women to position of leadership we want them to be involved to promote our daughter's desire to lead and share leadership roles with our sons. It shows signs of equality. However, a running mate from Rift valley will also give us opportunity for leadership to shift to the rift valley in the future. The aim is to encourage all sections and corners of our country to grow leadership for the future our country. We do not want monopoly over leadership and power concentration on one tribe if we want to get rid of tribalism and NEPOTISM. I love my country and we must help our people succeed in removing negative repercussions on tribes to bring about power sharing that is amicable and peaceful the constitution. It is idealistic but reasonable move towards development and progress of our people.
William Makora says
Robert H O, the arithmetic is tricky. The power games in Kenyan Politics do not yet allow outstanding democracy where electorate enjoy free choice. Tribal interests and emotions still play pivotal role in swing votes. Otherwise, it is not far from now that majority Kenyans will be able to make independent choice of leadership.
John Waigwa says
Mmmm lets wait and see, no more vitendawili.
William Makora says
I like what vitendawili pass to the nation. They are more meaningful than the lies peddled around.
Henry kaleria says
it true William
Anonymous says
I BELIEVE KENYA A CHOSEN NATION NEEDS A CHOSEN LEADER. PRAY AND FAST FOR GOD TO BLOCK ANY LEADER WHO SERVES IDOLS I.E WHO DOES NOT EXULT THE LIVING GOD.A LEADER ANNOINTED WITH HOLY SPIRIT OIL AND PUTS GOD FIRST. SO CHURCH LEADERS/MEMBERS WHO WORSHIP IN SPIRIT AND TRUTH WAKE UP PRAY TO GOD THE MOST HIGH. IT IS NOT FAME, RICHES ETC BUT GOD’S ANNOINTING IS THE REQUIREMENT.GOD DOES NOT SEE HOW WE SEE FOR HIS THOUGHTS AND OUR THOUGHTS ARE FAR APART AS HEAVEN IS FROM EARTH.
William says
Amen.
MKenya Damu says
Kenya will never move forward with that kind of commentary and responses. People should know that voting for the same old same old will perpetuate the misery we find ourselves in. YOU ASK WHY?? Because they are the same people who put us in that situation. Kenyans should think outside the box this time round…you should know that the same old same old donâ€™t have a monopoly of ideas and leadership abilities…they know that and will not allow others from outside their box to come and expose them…KENYANS…The Ballot is your best chance to make our country better…VOTE THE SAME OLD SAME OLD OUT…
William says
Mkenya Damu, please, give us the new choices and we will consider them! Remember they are only new to you today; tomorrow they will be as old as old age.
Anonymous says
Though insightful, this piece smacks of a pro-ODM campaign tool. It thus losses the neutrality and objectivity that objective Kenyans like myself are looking for. The last persons to attract my vote are the KANU orphans followed by Tribal kingpins like Raila. this cabal of politicians have continued to invoke their “communities” only when they want to leap from the tribal tags while deep down they wine and dine with their “enemies”. Their plundered wealth since Independence will come in handy to facilitate their escapes if the country breaks in to the eminent anarchy they so much seem no to care about.
William Makora says
I like with your concerns and agree with your observation that we are dealing with a very delicate clique of politicians capable of spoiling the nation at will. That is due to the economic nature of the people. But we must choose from the same team.
John Ndungu says
You are so pro raila you shouldnt be a journalist if you are.
peter wanzala says
Dear Hon. RUto,
I would like to wish you a merry chritmas as my kenya,s next V. president. mheshimiwa please tell Hon. Uhuru to avoid that new man called mudavadi in our Jubilee.
you and uhuru can make to state house bila kupingwa mtu yeyote. Mudavadi has nothing to offer in jubilee for sure. mimi na vijana wenjangu tuko nyuma yako 24/7 ICC weka GOD Mbele wewe nyuma is agood judge please.
Tuko na wewe kwa maombi .pastor peter
William Makora says
Ahahahaha! Peter Wanzala; you make it trivial.
Steve Joerex De Maxman says
Cornfirmed. Rais Raila Amollo Odinga is the president 2013.
Petros says
I am between two tribes: my dad is kikuyu and my mum is dholuo. I find it hard to argue when these two great tribes appear in the field, and no way will i find myself doing so.
However, i wanna leave a Bible verse for kenyans: …
HORSES AND CHARIOTS ARE FOR BATTLE, BUT VICTORY COMES FROM THE LORD.
May the best candidate win!
William Makora says
… Thanks and may the favoured horse win the race! May that race bring good tidings to the nation!
Anonymous says
We need our money looted through mega corruption scandals including maize,kkv, nhif,water etc.insults to our judiciary’kangroo courts’ clearly this man cannot provide an enabling environment for kenyas prosperity.he will never be president
William Makora says
That is sounding bitter for nothing! You should not be agitated for political reasons unless they concern killing of the masses as was witnessed in the bloody 2008.
OPADO says
Im not a liar ilove Raila to be the next President. He have the true love for the country!
William Makora says
Majority of Kenyans share that love with your, Opado.
Grace Mbotha says
his father sought for this presidency even asking to be allowed to rule one hour!. tell RAO to continue seeking like his father!if God has rejected a people he has am sorry. taking it by force at the voice of kenya didnt solve the problem. hes heading for 70 years, let him fight on!
William Makora says
That is a bad wish, Grace. It is like chest-thumping in a sorry situation. You should ask yourself what is right for the nation without banking on tribal reasoning.
peter kamau says
its so unfortunate that Kenya’s vote pattern is based on tribal lines even for the most learned,now how can we know n differentiate real patriots from tribal warriors?
am longing to see one day a “maina” deeply rooted for ODM/Ford K/KANU and a “otieno” deeply rooted in PNU in response to the party Manifesto,then thats when we will have true democratic voting pattern……as far as i know voting is directly proportional to tribal factor.
Albert Nyamari says
kenya the way forward.
Anonymous says
Raila cannot be trusted, he leans on the west who have rooted all our resources plus they underdeveloped us. mwana wa Odinga has promised them that he will do business with them. I tell you we shall be taken back to colonial days. Further this son of Jalamog thinks of his Luo people look at how he give big jobs to his next of kin. What would happen if he becomes the president? he would do like Amin!
jonathan says
laila odinga will be the next president of kenya after mwai kibaki
Dubturbo says
Fantastic items from you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff prior to and you are simply extremely wonderful. I really like what you have obtained right here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way during which you say it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it wise. I cant wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a terrific website.
Wilson Masinde says
Raila is taking u nowhere vote for uhuru and see new changes.
reedfanuel says
We should all focus on making Kenya a great nation. Arguing about who is who regarding leaders will not help at. Kenya is great than them and Kenyans are ever greater.
http://www.kenyanreviews.com/2013/03/what-makes-kenya-2013-elections-popular.html
reedfanuel says
We should all focus on making Kenya a great nation. Arguing about who is who regarding leaders will not help at all. Kenya is great than them and Kenyans are ever greater.
http://www.kenyanreviews.com/2013/03/what-makes-kenya-2013-elections-popular.html
jane wangari says
lets leave leadership in hands of ‘vijanas’and say bye-bye to those wazee,
kay says
You were saying? Hahaha! You Ojingaists believe your own bs. At least you make us laugh.
