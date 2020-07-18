Police statement WHY Nairobi senator Sakaja was arrested, spent night in custody

Nairobi Senator Hon Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday morning arrested at a Kilimani bar for flouting the government’s curfew orders.

According to a police report, an officer from Kilimani area received information that a bar, namely Ladies Lounge, was still operating at around 1.10 am.

Upon visiting the bar, the police officer found Hon Sakaja among a group of 10 people seated outside drinking.

The senator was advised to leave but refused prompting the officer to call her regional orderly officer who also failed to convince the lawmaker to depart the premises.

Later, the Deputy OCPD Kilimani Adan Hassan with his team joined the other officers at the bar.

“It is then that Hon Sakaja became violent. He incited the others not to get away and was arrested,” the police report read.

The other three refused to give out their names for disobeying curfew orders and inciting the others.

During Sakaja’s arrest, the others managed to escape from the scene.



While in custody, the senator was asked to be given a free bond but he refused to leave the cell.

The police said Sakaja threatened to transfer all the officers involved in his arrest within 24 hours.

However, this morning the senator has denied being arrested terming the claims ‘politics’.

Never been arrested. Won’t be. Show me an OB Number. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) July 18, 2020



The senator challenged those claiming he was arrested to produce an OB No.

“I am at home but I am ready to present myself to the Kilimani police station if they ‘are planning to arrest me’,” he said.



KILIMANI POLICE STATION DATED 18/7/2020 AT 0155HRS

SUBJECT:ARREST OF A VIP. TODAY AT AROUND O1.10HRS THE KILIMANI ORDERLY OFFICER RECIEVED INFORMATION THAT ONE BAR NAMELY LADIES LOUNGE WITHIN DENIS PRINT WAS STILL OPERATING.ON VISITING THE SAID PLACE FOUND ABOUT TEN PEOPLE SEATED OUTSIDE DRINKING AMONGST THE SENATOR NAIROBI HON.SAKAJA .HE WAS ADVISED TO LEAVE BUT DECLINED PROMPTING HER TO CALL THE REGIONAL ORDERLY OFFICER MR ASAMBASA ASP WHO TOO APPROACHED HIM IN VAIN .LATER THE DEPUTY OCPD KILIMANI MR, ADAN HASSAN ASP WITH A TEAM JOINED THE REGIONAL ORDERLY OFFICER THAT IS WHEN HON.SAKAJA BECAME VIOLENT RAISING UP HANDS TO BE HANDCUFFED .HE INCINTED OTHERS NOT TO GET AWAY .HENCE HON SAKAJA WAS ARRESTED TOGETHER WITH THREE OTHERS WHO REFUSED TO GIVE THEIR NAMES FOR DISOBEYING CURFEW ORDERS AND INCITING OTHERS .IN THE COURSE OF HIS ARREST OTHERS ESCAPED.WHILE IN CUSTODY HE WAS ASKED TO BE GIVEN FREEBOND BUT REFUSED TO LEAVE CELLS THREATENING TO. TRANSFER ALL OFFICERS WTHIN 24 HRS