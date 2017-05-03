POINTS To Remember for Raila, Uhuru and All Other Aspirants This Electioneering Period, Campaigning 101

By Dorcas S

1) Have Message Discipline – Daily, Weekly and Monthly leading up to Election Day.

a. It’s the Economy stupid!

b. Are you better off than You were 4 years ago?

c. Security, Food and Water

d. Focus on last 4 years ONLY

e. Focus on Issues



2) Avoid self-inflicted Injuries.

a. Dabbing, Selfies etc.



3) Keep message/slogan simple and difficult to ridicule

a. Tuko Pamoja = Tule Pamoja

4) Define opponent using their own words/actions/behavior.

5) Remember: When you wrestle with a pig, people cannot tell the difference.

a. Avoid topics such as corruption, historical injustices and those that scare undecided voters and risk “blowback”.

6) Develop and Rapid Response strategy when attacked i.e. respond within SAME news cycle

a. Use humor and tasteful sarcasm

b. Hit when/where hit

7) Media – Print, Social, TV, Radio, Bodax2, Vehicles, Tees, Posters etc.

8) If you are explaining yourself, you’ve lost the narrative

a. Long-winded explanations and “stories” allow ridicule.

9) Principal Candidates ARE above the fray.

a. Let surrogates get in the mud with the likes of Kuria

10) All Politics is Local.

a. Understand, feel and speak to local pain.

b. Speak to BOTH your base and undecided/those in the middle

11) Turn Out! Turn Out!! Turn Out!!! – At Rallies AND on Election Day

a. Ground Game is Key

12) Define Your Opponent BEFORE They Define You!

13) Image IS Everything – right down to the shoes and socks.