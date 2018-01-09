Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

”Please Tell Us Why DP Ruto Cried In The Toilet Over Cabinet”- Kenyans Ask Hon Murkomen On Twitter

”Please Tell Us Why DP Ruto Cried In The Toilet Over Cabinet”- Kenyans Ask Hon Murkomen On Twitter

8 Comments

Kenyans on twitter destroyed Senate majority leader Hon Kipchumba Murkomen after he tweeted inquiring why NASA had delayed the swearing in of Peoples president Raila Odinga.

After his tweet above, what followed was a flood of insults; sample some of them below;

Comments

  4. Weak morons What else were you expecting from Arap Ruto? Did you expect fire and blimestones from heaven ?Nakama ni wewe What else could you have said better than that? When Onyonkas are removing pants and lying stark naked Nyonyaring Miguus of muthamakis with his tongue.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies