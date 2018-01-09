”Please Tell Us Why DP Ruto Cried In The Toilet Over Cabinet”- Kenyans Ask Hon Murkomen On Twitter

Kenyans on twitter destroyed Senate majority leader Hon Kipchumba Murkomen after he tweeted inquiring why NASA had delayed the swearing in of Peoples president Raila Odinga.

Why is NASA delaying the “swearing in ceremony”? — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 8, 2018

After his tweet above, what followed was a flood of insults; sample some of them below;



Why are you delaying on fixing your teeth…!!?? Pilipili husio ila yanakuwashia nini ?? Wewe ni kama mtoto anaye kumbania ndani ya nyumba shenzi types. pic.twitter.com/MitGFYZrCm — Nancy Auma (@NancyAuma20) January 8, 2018

Nakam na toothpaste akishafix mie ndo wa kubrush — Leyan (@Leyan80530069) January 8, 2018

We endelea kupenya meno hapa na mtu amekunyanganya lesuuda pic.twitter.com/QsbW1Th0V1 — denis papa (@DenisPapa2) January 8, 2018

Arap mashamba mweyewe is in shock….uthamaki mafia have started to deal with him.ya NASA wachana nayo. — Magdalene Kemunto (@MagdaleneKemun1) January 8, 2018

Same reason as to why jubilee is delaying naming it's cabinet in full. — Walobwa Justus 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Justus_Walobwa) January 8, 2018

I hope the delay has nothing to do with your dental formula. Is it why you're delaying visiting the dentist? — SirAllingtone (@SirAllingtone) January 8, 2018

When is UK and Arap agreeing on the final list of cabinet secretaries?? Watengeza kwa mwenzako, na kwako je? — DC (@FrancisLimera) January 8, 2018

Didnt your mother ever teach you to mind your own business? — Rhymes Intellectual Chief (@RhymesIntellect) January 8, 2018

✔Why are you not going to walk Naisula Lesuda down the aisle???…😂😂😂😂😂😂 ✔Why are you not solving your dental formula????

😂😂😂😂 — Roy Odhiambo (@RoyOdhiambo12) January 8, 2018

Concentrate on jubilee affairs. Nasa will never be distracted by jilted couples — George Apela (@apelago1) January 8, 2018

Haha you still want to ride on NASA swearing in ceremony to get your house in order after being dumped 😅😅😅 — Job Mwita (@jobmwita) January 8, 2018

pilipili usiyoila yakuwashia nini? — Muturi Geoffrey (@MuturiGeoffrey4) January 8, 2018

Don't poke your nose to NASA affairs. Jubilee is burning up and Uhuru to take Gideon Moi as his VP. — Prince Nemuel (@PNemuel) January 8, 2018

Deal with the myriad of problems your government has promised to solve please. If possible, try to find relevance beyond being JP’s barking dog focused on NASA. — muthoni (@muthoniwanani) January 8, 2018

Why is the government taking long to implement the free secondary education scheme — Gideon Edwards (@gideon_edwards) January 8, 2018

We r givingu and Matiang'i more tym 2 assemble all teargas nd bullets 2 use on tht day.I knw NASA avdelayed ua plans 2 kill thea supporters — Storm ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@Brianaberry20) January 8, 2018

Why are u so much bothered with NASA??..u should be bothered on how to bring unga prices down for the common mwananchi.This is the problem with forcing yourself into power. — Mwatha Muthui (@MwathaMuthui) January 8, 2018

NASA is waiting for Gideon Moi to completely burry William Ruto inside the TNA dug jubilee grave — Samuel Atandi (@SamuelAtandi) January 8, 2018