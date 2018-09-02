Please Pray For Uganda Mad Man Dictator, Yoweri Museveni A Close Friend Of UhuRuto

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

As you go to church, please pray for Yoweri Museveni, son of Amos Kaguta of Rwampara Parish in Ntungamo. The devil has taken over this sadist and turned him into a bicycle -slowly degenerating the old skunk into a mentally deranged dotard.

In September 2003, Museveni flew his daughter to give birth in Germany at a tax payers expense of about UG Sh 180 Million(About $50,000). Then his excuse was very depressing “I don’t trust Ugandan doctors; they are very UNETHICAL …such doctors are mixing political affiliations with their duties. I will never take any vulnerable member of my family to Ugandan Hospitals. This is my survival strategy”.

Turn to 2018 September, it took the intervention of the world (including threats from ICC and UN Human Rights Commission Chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein ) for Museveni whose thoroughly unprofessional Armed Militia (UPDF is implicated severally by UN for arming Alshabab in Somali/selling them food, weapons and military narrative) on his orders had broken Bobi Wine’s bones to let the man go for treatment overseas.

Museveni had wanted Bobi to be treated in the country so that he could effortlessly kill him with a euthanasia injection.

This disturbing development attracted the attention of Chief Justice Bart Mugunda Katureebe who quickly reminded the UPDF armed bandits working on direct orders of Museveni that the UG constitution criminalizes torture.

Such is how Satanic, pathetic and low this 74 year old son of a herder/pastor has become in his paranoia to protect his feeble hold on power.

I’ve always argued that if Revolutionary Museveni of 1970’s-1990S was to wake up and meet this war criminal Museveni of 2005-2018; Revolutionary Museveni would hastily hijack a plane and fly it into the mouth of DESPOTIC MUSEVENI.

This man’s memory must be shorter than his belt. He must have surrendered his brains to his cows when Baghdad fell in 2003. He must have wiped his brains with a tissue in the toilet when Zine El Abidine of Tunisia fell in 2011, I know he learnt nothing when his mentor Mugabe was ejected from power on Nov 15th 2017.

Please pray for this Mad Man of Uganda.