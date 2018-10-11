Photo Of the 72Yr Old Driver Of The Ill Fated Bus That Killed 55 Passengers, He looks 80Yrs!

Well, below is the photo of the 72 year old of the ill fated Kakamega bound bus that was involved a deadly accident in Kericho where 55 passengers perished. He looks 80 but very strong..



Meanwhile Hon Jim Bonnie had this to say:

Over 55 Kenyans lost their lives yesterday. The bodies were harvested in the thicket after a bus, dangerously driven by a 72-year-old buffoon, made summresult and rolled several times down the steep.

55 people were swept clean out of the face of the earth. Nothing from the government on concrete steps to prevent such a disaster in the future. Flags, which are often quickly lowered when a politician kicks the bucket, are still flying high like they’re on weed. As usual, the dead NTSA has resurfaced, promising to deal rogue drivers. The indolent president, who has never travelled in a bus since he was born and perhaps received the news while poisoning his liver, sent a halfhearted condolence note, authored by that fool called Kanze Dena; just sheepishly saying he wishes the injured quick recovery; perhaps disappointed that those scoundrels died before paying their VAT on time. And this is the guy you want to amend the constitution to create for him the position of a powerful Prime Minister? I’m sure there’s a bastard who has said YES!