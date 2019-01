By Kipkogui A

Not even the public uproar over fuel taxes, theft of public funds or move by MPs to award themselves huge perks could make the likes of Peter Kenneth and Martha Karua speak out.

They never saw the need. But a seemingly harmless political statement by Moses Kuria to the effect that Kiambu has been sidelined in terms of development smoked them out.

And, they are angry. They are upset. Why?

It tells you how deeply rooted tribalism is in this country.